Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone X Bestselling Smartphone in March, Xiaomi Redmi 5A at Third Spot: Counterpoint

 
, 18 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
iPhone X Bestselling Smartphone in March, Xiaomi Redmi 5A at Third Spot: Counterpoint

Highlights

  • Apple's iPhone X garnered 3.4 percent market share
  • It was by followed by iPhone 8 Plus with 2.3 percent market share
  • Xiaomi's Redmi 5A captured 1.8 percent share

Apple iPhone X was the bestselling smartphone globally in March, followed by the iPhone 8 Plus and first-timer Xiaomi Redmi 5A to round off the top 3 bestselling devices, a new report said on Friday.

According to Counterpoint's Market Pulse April Edition, Apple's iPhone X (3.4 percent market share) dominated the whole first quarter in 2018 to be the top smartphone.

iPhone 8 Plus garnered 2.3 percent market share and Xiaomi's Redmi 5A captured 1.8 percent.

"Xiaomi's Redmi 5A became the bestselling Android smartphone in March, a first for Xiaomi. Redmi 5A was also the third overall best-selling smartphone model in March," said the report.

Apple Made 4 of the 5 Bestselling Smartphones in Q1: Strategy Analytics

Oppo's mid-segment smartphone A83 captured the 4th spot in the global bestselling model list.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ models pushed the company's position in the bestselling model list in March, capturing fifth and sixth spots respectively.

"Samsung Galaxy S9 series helped increase the company's share in the ultra-premium segment. Samsung doubled its share in the premium-tier ($600-800), but faced tough competition in the mid and low-tier segments from Chinese OEMs (Oppo, Vivo, Huawei, Xiaomi)," the report noted.

Xiaomi, Samsung, and Huawei's Honor brand helped drive the uptick in the $100-199 price band volume, in various markets including India and South-East Asia.

"These three brands captured almost half the $100-199 price band. We will likely see an uptick in mid-tier price band share after a marketing push from Oppo, Vivo, Huawei in their home market and in India," said the report.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mobiles, Android, Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Oppo A83, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9
Deadpool 2, Blue Planet II, Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition, and More – The Weekend Chill
iPhone X Bestselling Smartphone in March, Xiaomi Redmi 5A at Third Spot: Counterpoint
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Pricee
TRENDING
  1. Nokia X6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M1
  2. BSNL Rs. 98 Recharge Offers 1.5GB Data Per Day and 26-Day Validity
  3. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Price in India Slashed Again
  5. Moto 1s With 5.7-Inch 18:9 Display, 4GB RAM Launched
  6. OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T: What's New and Different
  7. Is Oppo Realme 1 Better Than Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1?
  8. Samsung Galaxy J6 With Infinity Display India Launch Confirmed for May 21
  9. OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10: Price, Specifications, Features Compared
  10. OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Launched: What's Different
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.