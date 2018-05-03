Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone X 'Marginally' Outsold by iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus: Kantar

 
, 03 May 2018
While the rumour mill has been churning out a lot around the 2018 iPhone family, a new report gives a glimpse at the market performance of last year's iPhone X. It is said that the iPhone X was outsold by the iPhone 8 series, comprising the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The latest revelation comes just after Apple posted its fresh quarterly earnings that showed a marginal, 3 percent growth in the overall iPhone sales - with shipments figure reaching the milestone of 52.2 million units. CEO Tim Cook, however, acclaimed the iPhone X as Apple's "best-selling" phone.

The report, which comes from Kantar Worldpanel ComTech, highlights that in the US and the top five European markets, the iPhone 8 series jointly sold in marginally higher numbers than the iPhone X. Kantar believes that this could have emerged as early iPhone X demand being fulfilled with the lower-priced iPhone 8 models. Having said that, it is reported that the iPhone X helped Apple increase its market share, at least in urban China, to 22.1 percent.

The difference between the sales of the iPhone 8 series and iPhone X is considerable since the former has two different models. However, it shows that Apple wasn't able to attract a large number of customers with the iPhone X that has a bunch of new features, including the thin-bezel Super Retina display, vertically placed dual rear camera setup, and a TrueDepth system-backed Face ID, all of which have become a reference for many Android makers. Some previous reports even claimed that the Cupertino company started cutting back on the iPhone X production because of its poor sales. Moreover, it is rumoured that the flagship iPhone model will reach the end of life sometime "around mid-2018". This is more likely a development to give space to the next-generation iPhone models that are so far in the headlines with their iPhone X-like features.

