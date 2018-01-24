HDFC Bank has partnered with Apple India to extend a cashback of up to Rs. 12,000 on purchase of several iPhone models including the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and more. The offer is valid on EMI transactions on HDFC Bank credit cards, debit cards, and consumer durable loans. The scheme is valid till March 11 across Apple resellers in India. Cashback will be credited on or before 90 business days, and the offer is valid on a maximum of two transactions per card per category during the given period.

Cashback on the Apple iPhone X will be Rs. 12,000. Customers can avail Rs. 10,000 cashback on the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, Rs. 3,000 cashback on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, Rs. 2,000 cashback on the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, and Rs. 1,000 cashback on the iPhone 6, iPhone SE, and iPhone 5s.

All the mentioned iPhone models, except iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus (available under No Extra Cost EMI), are subject to interest depending on the EMI period. The cashback is valid over and above the "best available price" at stores. "Cashback will be printed on the charge slip. Customer will not receive cashback if not eligible as per charge slip," according to the offer page. Do note that the offer is not applicable for HDFC Corporate cards.

A list of eligible stores can be found here.

Earlier this month, HDFC Bank offered up to Rs. 10,000 cashback on various iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and Apple Watch variants in India. This offer was also applicable on credit and debit card EMI transactions. Notably, the cashback on iPhone 7/ 7 Plus and below remains same as before.