Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone X Successor With 5.85-Inch OLED Display Will Be the Cheapest 2018 Model: Report

 
, 21 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
iPhone X Successor With 5.85-Inch OLED Display Will Be the Cheapest 2018 Model: Report

Highlights

  • 5.85-inch iPhone may be the cheapest handset Apple will launch in 2018
  • Total bill of materials cost 10 percent lower than iPhone X
  • RAM could be a major difference with higher-end models

Like every year, Apple will be launching its new iPhone models in fall 2018. As per previous reports, the Cupertino giant is expected to launch three iPhone variants this year - a 6.5-inch OLED model, a 6.1-inch LCD model, and a 5.8-inch OLED model. According to new information, the 5.8-inch variant of the 2018 iPhone will be cheaper to manufacture, despite the OLED display. This could be an indication for Apple fans to expect a price drop from the massive $999 price point of the iPhone X that was launched last year.

Digitimes Research analyst Luke Lin said in a research note, the new 5.8-inch model of the iPhone will have a total bill of materials (MBOM) over 10 percent lower than the iPhone X had when it was initially launched. Lin says in the report that the iPhone X MBOM was more than $400 in 2017. Due to this cost reduction, the report says, "Apple may position the new 5.85-inch device as the cheapest model of all three next-generation iPhone models."

Interestingly, Lin says Apple had previously planned to bring another LCD version of the 5.85-inch iPhone. However, the project was suspended "mid-February and may be eventually terminated." The company was reportedly planning to launch the LCD version of the handset "due to MBOM concerns."

The report also added that, due to a weak demand of the iPhone X, Apple took fewer OLED panels from Samsung Display, which resulted in "more bargaining chips" for the latter in negotiations for the manufacturing of 2018 iPhone. While this could have led to price increments, the report claims that Apple has already reached an agreement with Samsung Display "with satisfactory terms."

Lin believes that the 5.85-inch OLED iPhone can be launched as the cheapest of the three new models. He says that engineering samples have shown that this particular model has adopted components with lower specs than in the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone. Interestingly, LPDDR memory (RAM) will be one of the biggest differences, the report claimed.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iPhone X, iPhone X Price, Mobiles
Google closes $2.4 billion Chelsea Market deal to expand New York campus
China to Become Top Patent Filer Within Three Years: UN
iPhone X Successor With 5.85-Inch OLED Display Will Be the Cheapest 2018 Model: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Ebay Flash Sale
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Co-Founder Says It's Time to Delete Facebook
  2. Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Sale at 12pm Today on Flipkart, Mi.com
  3. MIUI 9.5 Is Coming Soon to These 30 Xiaomi Smartphones
  4. OnePlus 6 Might Be Company's Most Expensive Phone Yet, New Leak Suggests
  5. Huawei P20 Pro With 40-Megapixel Camera, 6GB RAM Spotted Online
  6. Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Scandal Explained in 10 Simple Points
  7. JioFi JMR815 4G Hotspot, Priced in India at Rs. 999, Released on Flipkart
  8. IRCTC Site, App Can Now Be Used to Book Ola Cabs
  9. LinkedIn Reveals the Top 25 Companies Where India Wants to Work
  10. Acer Launches Predator Orion 9000 Gaming Desktop in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.