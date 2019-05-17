iPhone User Base See Dismal Growth in US in Q1 2019, CIRP Data Reveals

Apple iPhone user base in the US has seen a downward trend for quite some time now and its estimated base saw a dismal growth in the first calendar quarter of 2019, new data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) has revealed. The quarter ending March 2019 recorded the US iPhone user base at 193 million units, compared to 189 million units at the end of the December quarter, which translates into just 2 percent growth quarter-over-quarter (QoQ).

"The US installed base of iPhones continues to plateau. Relative to the most recent quarters, and especially to the past two or three years, slowing unit sales and longer ownership periods mean that the growth in the number of US iPhones has flattened considerably," Josh Lowitz, CIRP Partner and Co-Founder, said in a statement.

CIRP's estimated US iPhone installed base is based on estimated global iPhone sales of 39 million, calculated from Apple's iPhone revenue and average iPhone selling price for the quarter ending in March 2019, according to MacRumors.

"Of course, 12 percent growth in a year, after years of much greater growth is still good. However, investors grew accustomed to quarterly growth of 5 percent or more, and annual growth of almost 20 percent," added Lowitz. “This continuing trend prompts investors to wonder if iPhone sales outside of the US will compensate, and places greater pressure on Apple's determination to sell other products and services to the installed base of iPhone owners.”

Given the decline in the iPhone revenue, the Cupertino-based tech giant is emphasising more on services like Apple News+ and Apple Music more than ever now. The company had also unveiled a new video streaming service and Apple Card in March this year.

Even as its install base growth is slowing, the iPhone maker hopes to tap into it with a bevvy of paid-for-subscription offerings that can bring in revenue.

Written with inputs from IANS