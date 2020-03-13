Technology News
loading

iPhone Shipments in India Grew Over 55 Percent in January-February: CMR

CMR said it will need to assess March iPhone India shipments to see impact of coronavirus.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 13 March 2020 19:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone Shipments in India Grew Over 55 Percent in January-February: CMR
Highlights
  • Apple logged a massive over 55 percent growth in iPhone shipments
  • There was no impact of coronavirus on supply in the first two months
  • iPhone 11 and XR continued to contribute most to the shipments

Riding on strong demand for iPhone 11 and other models, Apple logged a massive over 55 percent growth in iPhone shipments for the India market in January and February this year compared to the same period in 2019, a new report said on Friday.

There was no impact of Novel Coronavirus on supply in the first two months on Apple shipment in India and industry experts are still assessing the full impact.

"Apple iPhone shipments in India grew over 55 percent in the first two months of 2020. Will need to assess March and beyond for full impact of coronavirus," Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, told IANS.

Apple iPhone 11 and XR continued to contribute the most to the iPhone shipments in the first two months of 2020.

The Cupertino-based iPhone maker has seen a dramatic shift in its fortunes in India since mid-2019, with increased 'Make in India' manufacturing giving the impetus required for iPhones.

"Apart from increased local manufacturing, Apple found favour with customers, with its prudent pricing and refined channel strategies. In 2019, Apple's shipments grew 17 percent (year-on-year), on the back of the successful iPhone 11, and the iPhone XR," Ram informed.

Apple is taking nascent steps in India market, specifically looking at not just its attractive domestic market but rather as an export hub, shipping iPhones to other markets, including Europe.

To recall, Apple supplier Wistron assembled low-end iPhone SE (now discontinued) and is now assembling iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 at its Bengaluru facility. The highest-selling iPhone XR is now being manufactured at Apple supplier Foxconn's facility in Sriperumbudur, Chennai.

For the calendar year 2019, Apple's India shipments grew by a healthy 17 percent. Local manufacturing, prudent pricing and refined go-to-market strategies helped Apple attain market success.

Meanwhile, the uber-premium smartphone segment (Rs. 1 lakh and above) in India grew 23 percent (year-on-year) in 2019 and Apple which actually created the uber-premium segment in India, contributed 85 percent of the shipments with iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

Given that the smartphone is an extension of one''s lifestyle, today's affluent consumers, and mostly early tech adopters, are seeking the latest and the best.

"For instance, Apple iPhone loyalists have embraced the latest iPhone 11 Pro Max," Ram noted.

Thrust on manufacturing high-end iPhones locally along with the first-ever flagship retail store would give Apple a booster in the price-sensitive smartphone market in 2020.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coronavirus, Apple, iPhone, CMR
Trump Signs Law to Prevent US Rural Telecom Carriers From Using Huawei Network Equipment
Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro: Which Budget Phone Should You Buy?

Related Stories

iPhone Shipments in India Grew Over 55 Percent in January-February: CMR
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions
  2. Realme 6 Pro Review
  3. Samsung ‘Funbelievable’ Smart TVs Launched in India
  4. iPhone 12 to Feature Rear Facing 3D Depth Camera: Report
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Vivo V19 With Dual Hole-Punch Front Cameras Said to Launch in India Soon
  7. Realme 6i Launch Date Revealed, Set to Debut With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC
  8. Meet Namya Joshi, the 13-Year-Old From Ludhiana Whom Satya Nadella Praised
  9. Coronavirus: Google Employee in Bengaluru Tests Postive for COVID-19
  10. Coronavirus Cure Hopes Rise as Scientists Isolate Virus
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Shipments in India Grew Over 55 Percent in January-February: CMR
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro May Just Have Been Spotted in Brand Ambassador Robert Downey Jr.'s Hand
  3. Trump Signs Law to Prevent US Rural Telecom Carriers From Using Huawei Network Equipment
  4. MacBook Pro, MacBook Air With Scissor Keyboards to Launch in Q2 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Honor 30S Leaked Render Shows Back Panel With Rectangular Camera Module
  6. Huawei P40-Series European Price and Designs Leaked, P40 Pro PE Spotted at South Korean Retailer
  7. Pentagon Seeks to Reconsider Parts of $10-Billion Cloud Contract Awarded to Microsoft
  8. Samsung Galaxy M11 Might Come With a 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Setup: Report
  9. Google Pixel 4a May Bring 4K 60fps Video Recording Feature, Google Camera 7.4 APK Teardown Tips
  10. Huawei Freebuds 3 Truly Wireless Earphones Said to Launch in India in March
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.