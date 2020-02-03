iPhone Shipments in India Grew 17 Percent in 2019: CMR

Riding on iPhone XR and later a strong iPhone 11 demand, Apple's India shipments grew by a healthy 17 percent in the calendar year 2019, a new report said on Monday.

Increased local manufacturing, prudent pricing and refined go-to-market strategies helped Apple attain market success, said the CyberMedia Research (CMR's) 'Mobile Handset Review Report'.

"Apple turned around its India story in 2019, by doubling its market share to 2 percent, on the back of the successful iPhone 11, and the iPhone XR. Apple's shipments grew 17 percent (YoY)," said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

The iPhone 11, along with the iPhone XR together accounted for 17 percent of Apple's shipments in CY2019," he added.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, Apple had a YoY growth of 84 percent.

In 2020, Apple is potentially slated for a breakout performance in India with its strong product portfolio, online and offline.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is fast selling almost all products -- iPhones, Apple Watch, Mac desktops and AirPods Pro -- apart from a growing Apple TV community in India.

The reason lies in a better understanding of a market that requires unique customer strategies and mind games, not seen in other, more evolved smartphone territories.