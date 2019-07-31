Technology News
loading

iPhone Shipments Grew 19 Percent in India Amid Global Fall: Counterpoint

iPhone shipments fell 11 percent in the quarter globally but in India, they grew 19 per cent (YoY), according to Counterpoint Research.

By | Updated: 31 July 2019 12:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPhone Shipments Grew 19 Percent in India Amid Global Fall: Counterpoint

As Tim Cook announced that iPhones generated $26 billion (roughly Rs. 1,80,000 crores) in revenue in the company's third quarter - down 12 percent from last year's June quarter - India witnessed a 19 percent growth (year-on-year) in shipments riding on promotional offers and discounts from the Cupertino-based giant.

Apple iPhone shipments fell 11 percent in the quarter globally but in India, they grew 19 percent (YoY), according to Counterpoint Research.

"We are encouraged by the results we are seeing from the initiatives that we spoke about in January including strong customer response to our in-store trade-in and financing programmes,' said Cook during an earnings call with analysts late Tuesday.

In fact, said Cook, the retail and online stores returned to growth on a year-over-year basis in the month of June, adding that the iPhone performance in Q3 showed a significant improvement from 17 percent (year-over-year) revenue decline in Q2.

"Our active installed base of iPhone reached a new all-time high and was up year-over-year in each of our top 20 markets, underscoring the quality of our products and the satisfaction and loyalty of iPhone customers around the world," the Apple CEO informed.

According to Counterpoint, despite the global decline, iPhone sales trends are improving.

"One of the interesting trend hidden in the growth of Apple in India was that last year, similar quarter growth was driven by older iPhone 6 series contributing 2/5th of the sales and this time, it was iPhone XR contributing almost half," Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research, told IANS.

Promotional offers and aggressive marketing has helped Apple to drive revenues in India, he added.

This was the third consecutive quarter of a decline in Apple iPhone shipments.

To ramp up sales, Apple implemented price cuts for the iPhone XR in India and China markets.

"Amid the slowdown in China and likely launch of 5G capable iPhone in 2020, Apple will have to concentrate its efforts on emerging markets,' Counterpoint noted.

Apple has announced the acquisition of chip-maker Intel's smartphone modem business for $1 billion.

"We see this as a great opportunity to work with some of the leading talents in this field, to grow our portfolio of wireless technology patents to over 17,000 and to expedite our development of future products," said Cook.

Apple Pay is now completing nearly one billion transactions per month more than twice the volume of a year ago.

"Apple Pay launched in 17 countries in the June quarter completing our coverage in the European Union and bringing us to a total of 47 markets currently. Apple Pay is now adding more new users than PayPal and monthly transaction volume is growing 4 times as fast,' informed Cook.

Thousands of Apple employees are now using Apple Card every day in a beta test, and Apple plans to begin the roll out of Apple Card in August.

"We had great results for Apple Watch, which set a new June quarter revenue record and is reaching millions of new users. Over 75 percent of customers buying Apple Watch in the June quarter were buying their first Apple Watch," said Cook.

Apple also saw phenomenal demand for AirPods.

"When you tally up the last four quarters, our wearables business is now bigger than 60 percent of the companies in the Fortune 500," said the company.

Cook said that the company had great performance from iPad, with revenue of over $5 billion, driven by iPad Pro and by strong customer response to the new iPad Mini and iPad Air.

"We were also very happy with double-digit revenue growth from Mac, fueled by a strong performance of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro," said the Apple CEO, adding that Mac pro production will remain in the US contrary to media reports that Apple is considering shifting Mac Pro production to China.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone, Counterpoint
Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC Headphones Launched in India, Featuring Active Noise Cancellation and Wireless Connectivity
Man Didn’t Want a ‘Non-Hindu Rider’ to Deliver His Food, This Is How Zomato Responded
iPhone Shipments Grew 19 Percent in India Amid Global Fall: Counterpoint
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Man Didn’t Want a ‘Muslim Fellow’ to Deliver His Order — How Zomato Responded
  2. Indian Rapper Sets Viewer Record YouTube Isn't Talking About
  3. Asus Max Pro M1 Update Brings June Security Patch, Digital Wellbeing, More
  4. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System Reportedly Confirmed to Arrive Soon
  5. Amazon Freedom Sale Begins August 8: Mobile, Other Top Deals Previewed
  6. Redmi 7A to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com Today
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 31 in India
  8. Mi Flex Phone Grip and Stand With 3 Adjustable Levels Launched in India
  9. Sony A9G Bravia 4K OLED Android TV Launched in India
  10. Truecaller Found Signing Up Users for Truecaller Pay Without Permission
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Fact-Checker Says Company Must Share More Data to Fight Misinformation
  2. Flipkart Samarth Launched to Showcase Artisans, Weavers, and Craftsmen in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch Active 2 Launch Date Revealed in New Teaser Video
  4. Chrome 76 Brings Default Flash Blocking, Fix for Incognito Mode Loophole, PWA Install Shortcut, More
  5. Electronic Arts Posts Strong Q2 Results on Apex Legends, Sims 4, FIFA Ultimate Team
  6. Man Didn’t Want a ‘Non-Hindu Rider’ to Deliver His Food, This Is How Zomato Responded
  7. Lenovo Yoga S940 Premium Laptop With AI-Based Eye Tracking Launched in India
  8. iPhone Shipments Grew 19 Percent in India Amid Global Fall: Counterpoint
  9. Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC Headphones Launched in India, Featuring Active Noise Cancellation and Wireless Connectivity
  10. Redmi Gaming Phone With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC to Launch Soon, Company Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.