Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone Shipments Grew 78 Percent in India in Q1 2020, Thanks to iPhone 11: Counterpoint Research

iPhone Shipments Grew 78 Percent in India in Q1 2020, Thanks to iPhone 11: Counterpoint Research

iPhone 11 shipments, discounts on e-commerce sites fuelled the growth.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 29 April 2020 18:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone Shipments Grew 78 Percent in India in Q1 2020, Thanks to iPhone 11: Counterpoint Research

Apple held 55 percent market share in the ultra-premium smartphone segment in India

Highlights
  • Apple grew 78 percent in smartphone shipments in Q1 2020 in India
  • Indian smartphone market grew by 4 percent during this period
  • Xiaomi held 30 percent market share of smartphones in the country

Apple registered a 78 percent growth in smartphone shipments year-on-year (YoY) in India in the first quarter of 2020, a Counterpoint Research report claims. The huge jump in shipments became possible due to the positive response received from the consumers for its iPhone 11 smartphone. Xiaomi remains the leading smartphone maker in the country with. It had a 30 percent market share in Q1 2020. Vivo ranked second while Samsung came third with 17 percent and 16 percent share respectively.

The Counterpoint data said that Apple (78 percent) was one of the top three brands in the country in terms of growth in smartphone shipments in the country. It followed only Realme (119 percent) and Oppo (83 percent). It is clear that while Apple, with its high-priced phones, is not among the most preferred smartphone brands in India, it has recorded a significant growth.

According to Counterpoint's last report Apple had registered a 41 percent YoY growth in smartphone shipments during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Counterpoint data showed that apart from the iPhone 11, Apple's success can be attributed to discount offers on Amazon and Flipkart as these helped keep the prices relatively lower. Moreover, in the ultra-premium segment (> Rs. 45,000) Apple was leading in the country with a market share of 55 percent.

Overall, the Indian smartphone market grew 4 percent (YoY) in the first quarter of 2020. The report added that COVID-19 pandemic had impacted the the Indian smartphone market. A nationwide lockdown was implemented in India by the end of the above-referred quarter, resulting in the closure of offline stores as well as e-commerce services.

Counterpoint estimates that there could be a 10 percent decline in overall smartphone shipments in India for the full calendar year. The market-research agency also believes that the entry-level smartphone shipments will witness a slump in demand because those customers have been worst-hit by the lockdown.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Counterpoint Research, Xiaomi
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Global Lobbying Groups Call for Delay to India's New Digital Tax
Google Pixel 4a May Go on Sale Starting May 22, Latest Leak Suggests
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?

Related Stories

iPhone Shipments Grew 78 Percent in India in Q1 2020, Thanks to iPhone 11: Counterpoint Research
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Meet Is Now Free for Everyone With a Google Account
  2. Mi Note 10 Lite Set to Launch on April 30, Xiaomi Reveals
  3. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data for 4 Days to Select Users
  4. Xiaomi May Soon Launch a 65-Inch OLED TV With Dolby Vision HDR
  5. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  6. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Are Now Listed for Pre-Bookings in India
  8. Massive Asteroid to Zip Past Earth Tomorrow, NASA Says ‘It Poses No Threat’
  9. How to Order Essential Goods on WhatsApp via JioMart
  10. Call of Duty: Mobile Gets Season 6 Update With Version 1.0.12
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Use AI to Crack Novel Coronavirus Genome Signature
  2. Amazon Said to Turn to Chinese Firm on US Blacklist to Meet Thermal Camera Needs
  3. Lenovo M2 Electric Scooter With 30km Range, 25kmph Top Speed Launched: Price, Features
  4. D2h Adds 20 New Combo Packs, Will Remove Nine: Report
  5. Google Pixel 4a May Go on Sale Starting May 22, Latest Leak Suggests
  6. Spotify Paid Music Subscribers Rise to 130 Million, Beats Quarterly Estimates
  7. iPhone Shipments Grew 78 Percent in India in Q1 2020, Thanks to iPhone 11: Counterpoint Research
  8. TikTok, Gates Pledge $20 Million to Help Africa Tackle COVID-19
  9. Global Lobbying Groups Call for Delay to India's New Digital Tax
  10. Google Meet Is Now Free for Everyone as Google Races to Replace Zoom as Live Video App of Choice
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com