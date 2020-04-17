Apple recently unveiled its low-cost iPhone SE 2020 after much anticipation. The phone although retains the design seen in the old iPhone 8, it is powered by the new and powerful A13 Bionic chipset that is also used in the flagship iPhone 11 series. On the other hand, Samsung, which has been a strong competitor to Apple, also has a relatively lower-cost but powerful smartphone - the Galaxy S10 Lite. So, in case you are wondering how the two phones stack up against each other, at least on paper, we have made your job slightly easier.

Here's a quick comparison between Apple iPhone SE 2020 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite smartphones in terms of their price in India and specifications.

iPhone SE 2020 vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Price in India

The new iPhone SE (2020) comes in Black, White, and (Product) RED colour options and its price in India starts at Rs. 42,500 for the 64GB storage variant. The phone also has 128GB and 256GB variants that are priced at Rs. 47,800 and Rs. 58,300, respectively. Unfortunately, Apple has not revealed the availability of iPhone SE (2020) in India yet.

On the other hand, the 8GB + 128GB unit of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is priced at Rs. 42,100 while its 8GB + 512GB unit costs Rs. 47,300. Both the models are available in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue colour options. The phone was launched in India in January this year.

iPhone SE 2020 vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Specifications

The new iPhone SE (2020) runs iOS 13 out of the box while the Galaxy S10 Lite runs Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin on top. In terms of the display, the new iPhone SE (2020) features a 4.7-inch (750x1,334 pixels) Retina HD IPS LCD display with True Tone tech to adjust white balance. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. Notably, iPhone SE (2020) comes with a Touch ID button as a part of the home button. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite supports face recognition as well as includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, iPhone SE packs A13 Bionic chipset that also powers the flagship iPhone 11 series. Unfortunately, Apple has not detailed the amount of RAM that comes with its latest "budget" iPhone. The iPhone SE (2020) runs iOS 13 out of the box. Meanwhile, both the storage models of Galaxy S10 Lite have 8GB RAM and are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

In terms of the cameras, iPhone SE (2020) has a single 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture that offers a Portrait mode. There's also a 7-megapixel camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture. The Galaxy S10 Lite on the other hand, packs triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/2.0 aperture, accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, the phone includes a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options on the iPhone SE (2020) include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, and Lightning port. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port.

Notably, the details of the battery on iPhone SE (2020) are not revealed by the company. However, the phone is said to last about as long as the iPhone 8, with up to 13 hours of video playback time. On the contrary, the Galaxy S10 Lite packs 4500mAh battery that supports the proprietary super-fast charging with its 25W adapter.

Lastly, the iPhone SE (2020) weighs 148 grams and measures 138.40x67.30x7.30mm. Galaxy S10 Lite weighs 186 grams and measures 162.50x75.60x8.10mm.