iPhone SE (2020) vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Price in India, Specifications Compared

iPhone SE 2020 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, both phones lack 3.5mm audio jack.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 17 April 2020 16:58 IST
iPhone SE (2020) vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Apple iPhone SE (2020) has a smaller display than Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite packs 8GB RAM
  • The Samsung phone is heavier than iPhone SE 2020
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite also has face recognition support

Apple recently unveiled its low-cost iPhone SE 2020 after much anticipation. The phone although retains the design seen in the old iPhone 8, it is powered by the new and powerful A13 Bionic chipset that is also used in the flagship iPhone 11 series. On the other hand, Samsung, which has been a strong competitor to Apple, also has a relatively lower-cost but powerful smartphone - the Galaxy S10 Lite. So, in case you are wondering how the two phones stack up against each other, at least on paper, we have made your job slightly easier.

Here's a quick comparison between Apple iPhone SE 2020 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite smartphones in terms of their price in India and specifications.

iPhone SE 2020 vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Price in India

The new iPhone SE (2020) comes in Black, White, and (Product) RED colour options and its price in India starts at Rs. 42,500 for the 64GB storage variant. The phone also has 128GB and 256GB variants that are priced at Rs. 47,800 and Rs. 58,300, respectively. Unfortunately, Apple has not revealed the availability of iPhone SE (2020) in India yet.

On the other hand, the 8GB + 128GB unit of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is priced at Rs. 42,100 while its 8GB + 512GB unit costs Rs. 47,300. Both the models are available in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue colour options. The phone was launched in India in January this year.

iPhone SE 2020 vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Specifications

The new iPhone SE (2020) runs iOS 13 out of the box while the Galaxy S10 Lite runs Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin on top. In terms of the display, the new iPhone SE (2020) features a 4.7-inch (750x1,334 pixels) Retina HD IPS LCD display with True Tone tech to adjust white balance. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. Notably, iPhone SE (2020) comes with a Touch ID button as a part of the home button. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite supports face recognition as well as includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, iPhone SE packs A13 Bionic chipset that also powers the flagship iPhone 11 series. Unfortunately, Apple has not detailed the amount of RAM that comes with its latest "budget" iPhone. The iPhone SE (2020) runs iOS 13 out of the box. Meanwhile, both the storage models of Galaxy S10 Lite have 8GB RAM and are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

In terms of the cameras, iPhone SE (2020) has a single 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture that offers a Portrait mode. There's also a 7-megapixel camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture. The Galaxy S10 Lite on the other hand, packs triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/2.0 aperture, accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, the phone includes a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options on the iPhone SE (2020) include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, and Lightning port. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port.

Notably, the details of the battery on iPhone SE (2020) are not revealed by the company. However, the phone is said to last about as long as the iPhone 8, with up to 13 hours of video playback time. On the contrary, the Galaxy S10 Lite packs 4500mAh battery that supports the proprietary super-fast charging with its 25W adapter.

Lastly, the iPhone SE (2020) weighs 148 grams and measures 138.40x67.30x7.30mm. Galaxy S10 Lite weighs 186 grams and measures 162.50x75.60x8.10mm.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs iPhone SE (2020) comparison
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandSamsungApple
ModelGalaxy S10 LiteiPhone SE (2020)
Release date3rd January 202015th April 2020
Dimensions (mm)162.50 x 75.60 x 8.10138.40 x 67.30 x 7.30
Weight (g)186.00148.00
Battery capacity (mAh)4,500-
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
ColoursPrism White, Prism Black, Prism BlueBlack, White, (Product) RED
Launched in India-Yes
Body type-Glass
IP rating-IP67
Wireless charging-Yes
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.704.70
Resolution1080x2400 pixels750x1334 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)394326
Protection type-Other
HARDWARE
Processor2.8GHz octa-core-
RAM8GB-
Internal storage128GB64GB
Expandable storageYesNo
Expandable storage typemicroSD-
Expandable storage up to (GB)1000-
Processor make-Apple A13 Bionic
Dedicated microSD slot-No
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/2.0) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)12-megapixel (f/1.8)
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesLED
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.2)7-megapixel (f/2.2)
Front flashNo-
Pop-Up Camera-No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10iOS 13
SkinOne UI 2.0-
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes
BluetoothYesYes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesNo
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
NFC-Yes
USB OTG-No
Micro-USB-No
Lightning-Yes
Number of SIMs-2
SENSORS
Face unlockYesNo
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesNo
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Barometer-Yes
Temperature sensor-No
SIM 1
SIM Type-Nano-SIM
4G/ LTE-Yes
SIM 2
SIM Type-eSIM
4G/ LTE-Yes
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy body
  • Display is bright and vivid
  • Good overall performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Low-light video isn’t great
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Back scuffs easily
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor 2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
