iPhone SE vs iPhone SE (2020): What's the Difference?

Apple on Wednesday unveiled the new iPhone SE as its low-cost iPhone model. It retains the iPhone 8 design along with the Touch ID fingerprint sensor. But, Apple has packed the phone with the latest A13 Bionic chip that is present in the iPhone 11 series. The iPhone SE (2020) stands as the successor to the original iPhone SE that was released back in 2016. It followed the same pattern by retaining an older design (iPhone 5s) but packing newer internals (similar to iPhone 6s). Now, let's put the original iPhone SE and new iPhone SE against each other and see what all has changed.

iPhone SE vs iPhone SE (2020): Price in India

The iPhone SE launched with 16GB and 64GB storage options with the former priced at Rs. 39,000 and the latter at Rs. 49,000. Later, Apple refreshed the lineup with the 32GB and 128GB models, replacing the 16GB and 64GB models, for the same price. It was available in Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, and Space Grey colour options.

Talking about the new iPhone SE, the phone comes with 64GB storage variant priced at Rs. 42,500, 128GB model priced at Rs. 47,800, and the 256GB storage variant priced at Rs. 58,300. It will be available in Black, White, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options. Information on availability in the Indian market is currently unknown.

iPhone SE vs iPhone SE (2020): Specifications

The Apple iPhone SE was launched with iOS 9.3 and is compatible with the latest iOS 13 as well. The iPhone SE (2020) runs iOS 13 out of the box. Coming to the displays, the older iPhone SE has a 4-inch Retina (640x1,136 pixels) IPS display while the 2020 model has a larger 4.7-inch Retina HD (750x1,334 pixels) IPS display. Both phones have the same 326ppi pixel density. Under the hood, iPhone SE is powered by the A9 chip with the M9 co-processor. The iPhone SE (2020) is powered by the latest A13 Bionic chip with the third-generation Neural Engine.

Talking about the cameras, the original iPhone SE has a single 12-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture on the back with 4K video support. There is also a 1.2-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture on the front. The newer model has comes with a single 12-megapixel camera on the back with an f/1.8 aperture and true-tone LED flash. There is also a 7-megapixel camera on the front with f/2.2 aperture.

In terms of storage, originally iPhone SE was last offered in 32GB and 128GB options while the new iPhone SE will be released in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options. Connectivity options for the older model include Wi‑Fi 802.11ac, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, VoLTE, NFC, and a 3.5-inch headphone jack. The iPhone SE (2020) has Wi‑Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 6) support, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, VoLTE, and NFC but no headphone jack.

Both phones have Touch ID fingerprint sensor. The iPhone SE from 2016 does not have any dust or water resistance but the iPhone SE (2020) comes with an IP67 rating.