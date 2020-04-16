Technology News
loading

iPhone SE vs iPhone SE (2020): What's the Difference?

iPhone SE from 2016 and the iPhone SE (2020), both have single 12-megapixel rear cameras.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 April 2020 12:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone SE vs iPhone SE (2020): What's the Difference?

iPhone SE and iPhone SE (2020), both have Touch ID fingerprint scanners as a part of the home button

Highlights
  • iPhone SE was launched in 2016 with a 4-inch display
  • iPhone SE (2020) comes with a 4.7-inch display
  • iPhone SE (2020) has A13 Bionic chip while the iPhone SE has the A9 chip

Apple on Wednesday unveiled the new iPhone SE as its low-cost iPhone model. It retains the iPhone 8 design along with the Touch ID fingerprint sensor. But, Apple has packed the phone with the latest A13 Bionic chip that is present in the iPhone 11 series. The iPhone SE (2020) stands as the successor to the original iPhone SE that was released back in 2016. It followed the same pattern by retaining an older design (iPhone 5s) but packing newer internals (similar to iPhone 6s). Now, let's put the original iPhone SE and new iPhone SE against each other and see what all has changed.

iPhone SE vs iPhone SE (2020): Price in India

The iPhone SE launched with 16GB and 64GB storage options with the former priced at Rs. 39,000 and the latter at Rs. 49,000. Later, Apple refreshed the lineup with the 32GB and 128GB models, replacing the 16GB and 64GB models, for the same price. It was available in Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, and Space Grey colour options.

Talking about the new iPhone SE, the phone comes with 64GB storage variant priced at Rs. 42,500, 128GB model priced at Rs. 47,800, and the 256GB storage variant priced at Rs. 58,300. It will be available in Black, White, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options. Information on availability in the Indian market is currently unknown.

 

iPhone SE vs iPhone SE (2020): Specifications

The Apple iPhone SE was launched with iOS 9.3 and is compatible with the latest iOS 13 as well. The iPhone SE (2020) runs iOS 13 out of the box. Coming to the displays, the older iPhone SE has a 4-inch Retina (640x1,136 pixels) IPS display while the 2020 model has a larger 4.7-inch Retina HD (750x1,334 pixels) IPS display. Both phones have the same 326ppi pixel density. Under the hood, iPhone SE is powered by the A9 chip with the M9 co-processor. The iPhone SE (2020) is powered by the latest A13 Bionic chip with the third-generation Neural Engine.

Talking about the cameras, the original iPhone SE has a single 12-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture on the back with 4K video support. There is also a 1.2-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture on the front. The newer model has comes with a single 12-megapixel camera on the back with an f/1.8 aperture and true-tone LED flash. There is also a 7-megapixel camera on the front with f/2.2 aperture.

In terms of storage, originally iPhone SE was last offered in 32GB and 128GB options while the new iPhone SE will be released in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options. Connectivity options for the older model include Wi‑Fi 802.11ac, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, VoLTE, NFC, and a 3.5-inch headphone jack. The iPhone SE (2020) has Wi‑Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 6) support, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, VoLTE, and NFC but no headphone jack.

Both phones have Touch ID fingerprint sensor. The iPhone SE from 2016 does not have any dust or water resistance but the iPhone SE (2020) comes with an IP67 rating.

iPhone SE (2020) vs Apple iPhone SE comparison
  iPhone SE (2020)
iPhone SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE
Apple iPhone SE
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandAppleApple
ModeliPhone SE (2020)iPhone SE
Release date15th April 2020March 2016
Launched in IndiaYes-
Body typeGlass-
Dimensions (mm)138.40 x 67.30 x 7.30123.80 x 58.60 x 7.66
Weight (g)148.00113.00
IP ratingIP67-
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietary-
Wireless chargingYes-
ColoursBlack, White, (Product) REDSilver, Gold, Space Grey, Rose Gold
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)4.704.00
Resolution750x1334 pixels640x1136 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)326326
HARDWARE
Processor makeApple A13 BionicApple A9
Internal storage64GB16GB
Expandable storageNoNo
Dedicated microSD slotNo-
Processor-one-core
RAM-2GB
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/1.8)12-megapixel
Front camera7-megapixel (f/2.2)1.2-megapixel
Rear flash-Yes
SOFTWARE
Operating systemiOS 13iOS 9.3
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes-
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 4.20
NFCYesYes
LightningYes-
Number of SIMs21
USB OTG-No
Wi-Fi Direct-No
Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL)-No
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeeSIM-
4G/ LTEYes-
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYes-
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
BarometerYesNo
Temperature sensor-No
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone SE, iPhone SE Price, iPhone SE Specifications, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone SE 2020 price, iPhone SE 2020 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
The Mandalorian Docuseries Headed to Disney+ Hotstar on Star Wars Day
Samsung Galaxy A30s Starts Receiving Android 10 Update with One UI 2.0: Report

Related Stories

iPhone SE vs iPhone SE (2020): What's the Difference?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  2. iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched
  3. Redmi AirDots S True Wireless Earphones Launched
  4. Mobiles, TVs to Be Available on E-Commerce Platforms From April 20
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  6. OxygenOS on OnePlus 8 Series Brings New Dark Theme, and a Lot More
  7. Government Tells Officials to Stay Off Zoom, Advises on How to Be Secure
  8. Xiaomi Teases Launch of Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India Tomorrow
  9. E-Commerce Companies Allowed to Resume Full Operations From April 20
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Zero-Day Exploit Being Sold by Hackers for $500,000: Report
  2. Government Warns About Using Zoom App, Issues Advisory for Secure Use by Individuals
  3. Huawei Nova 7 Series Launching on April 23, 50x Zoom Support Tipped
  4. Bollywood Star Amitabh Bachchan Discovers Memoji, Jokingly Suggests They Are the Future of Acting
  5. NASA's Curiosity Mars Team Is Controlling the Rover From Home
  6. Mobile World Congress to Be Held in Barcelona Until 2024: GSMA
  7. Mobiles, TVs, Laptops to Be Available on E-Commerce Platforms From April 20
  8. E-Commerce Companies Allowed to Resume Full Operations From April 20
  9. Xiaomi Teases Launch of Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India on Friday
  10. Motorola Edge Leaked Live Image Tips Triple Rear Cameras With 64-Megapixel Main Shooter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com