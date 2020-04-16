The anticipated new iPhone SE has launched in India. The new iPhone SE comes with Apple's A13 Bionic chip and has a Touch ID fingerprint sensor underneath the power button. The phone runs on the latest iOS 13 software, and its price in India starts at just Rs. 42,500. The refresh of the original iPhone SE launched in 2016 was long overdue, and it has finally arrived – in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic. The iPhone SE (2020) has a single camera at the back and has huge bezels surrounding the display as it uses the iPhone 8 design.

We pit the new iPhone SE against the iPhone 11 and iPhone 8 to see all the differences between the three iPhone models, at least on paper.

iPhone SE vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone 8: Price in India

The iPhone SE (2020) is priced in India starting at Rs. 42,500 for the 64GB storage variant. The 128GB model of the new iPhone SE will retail at Rs. 47,800 and the 256GB version will cost Rs. 58,300.

The iPhone SE 2020 will be offered in Black, White, and (Product) RED colour options. Its availability in the country hasn't been revealed yet.

The iPhone 11 was launched in September last year at a starting price of Rs. 64,900 for the 64GB variant. The 128GB model of the phone is priced at Rs. 69,900 and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 79,900. After the GST revision, the iPhone 11 is priced at Rs. 68,300, Rs. 73,600, and Rs. 84,100 for the different models, respectively. The iPhone 11 comes in White, Black, Green Yellow, Purple, and (Product) RED options.

iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched: Price in India, Specifications

The iPhone 8 was launched in India at Rs. 64,000 for the 64GB variant and at Rs. 77,000 for the variant with 256GB storage. After the recently introduced GST revision, the iPhone 8 is currently listed at Rs. 40,500 for the 64GB storage variant, while its 128GB model is priced at Rs. 45,500. It is available in Gold, Silver, and Space Grey.

iPhone SE (2020) Launch Impressions: Old Design, But a Better Price Than Before

iPhone SE vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone 8: Specifications

The iPhone 11 and iPhone SE (2020) have launched with iOS 13 out-of-the-box. The iPhone 8 was launched with iOS 11, but existing users have received the iOS 13 update. The iPhone SE (2020) features a 4.7-inch (750x1,334 pixels) Retina HD IPS LCD display with 326ppi pixel density. The older iPhone 8 has a 4.7-inch (750x1,334 pixels) Retina HD display with 326ppi pixel density. Lastly, the iPhone 11 features a larger 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD (828x1,792 pixels) display with 326ppi pixel density.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR: Price in India, Specifications Compared

The iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 11 are powered by the A13 Bionic chip, whereas the iPhone 8 comes with the A11 Bionic chip. The former two come with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options, while the iPhone 8 comes in 64GB and 128GB storage models.

As for the cameras, the new iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 8 have a single 12-megapixel camera sensor (f/1.8 aperture + OIS) at the back along with a LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync. The new iPhone SE offers Portrait mode due to software optimisations but the iPhone 8 doesn't. The iPhone SE (2020) also features portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑Key Mono). For selfies and video chat, the two phones come with a 7-megapixel camera at the front, with f/2.2 aperture.

Apple iPhone 11, on the other hand, comes with a dual rear camera setup – 12-megapixel wide-angle camera (f/1.8) + 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera (f/2.4). It houses a 12-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The battery capacity of the three phones is not mentioned by Apple, but the company does note that the iPhone SE (2020) battery lasts about the same as the iPhone 8. The iPhone 11, on the other hand, lasts up to one hour longer than the iPhone XR. The iPhone 11 supports Face ID, while the iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 8 phones offer Touch ID support. All three phones come with Bluetooth v5, NFC with reader mode, and GPS.

The iPhone 11 and iPhone SE (2020) come with Wi-Fi 802.11ax (Wi‑Fi 6) with MIMO, while the iPhone 8 comes with Wi‑Fi 802.11ac with MIMO. The iPhone 8 and iPhone SE (2020) offer IP67 water and dust resistance, whereas the iPhone 11 is IP68 certified.

The iPhone 11 is the heaviest at 194 grams, while the iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 8 weigh the same at 148 grams. Similarly, the iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 8 measure the same at 138.4x673x7.3mm, while the iPhone 11 measures at 150.9x75.7x8.3mm.