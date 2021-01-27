iPhone SE Plus is reportedly in the works, a new leak suggests. Apple introduced the iPhone SE (2020) last year and the tech giant could be working on a new model in the affordable ‘SE' series. The iPhone SE Plus pricing and specifications have leaked online alongside a render that hints at the design of the upcoming phone. Apple may introduce the iPhone SE Plus around the same time as the iPhone SE (2020) last year, in April.

A tipster called @aaple_lab has leaked key specifications and pricing of the rumoured iPhone SE Plus. The phone is expected to be priced around $499 (roughly Rs. 36,300), which is $100 more than the launch price of the iPhone SE (2020). A render leaked alongside shows a wide notch on top of the display and a single rear camera. There is no physical home button on the iPhone SE Plus, a big change from the iPhone SE (2020) that has thick bezels and a physical home button. The tipster claims that the phone may launch in Black, Red, and White colour options.

Coming to the specifications, the iPhone SE Plus is tipped to feature a 6.1-inch IPS display and could be powered by either Apple A13 Bionic or Apple A14 Bionic chip. The rear camera is tipped to sport a 12-megapixel iSight sensor, whereas the selfie camera is tipped to feature a 7-megapixel resolution sensor. Camera features include six portrait light effects, OIS, and Smart HDR 3. The phone is tipped to come with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

The tipster vaguely suggests that the Touch ID could be integrated into the Home button. This could be a reference to the Power button on the side, but it's not very clear.

There is no clarity on when this rumoured iPhone SE Plus will launch, but if we were to speculate, it could launch sometime in April — around the same time the iPhone SE (2020) was launched last year. Apple has made no official announcements about the phone yet.