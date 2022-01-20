iPhone SE+ 5G launch will take place in the second half of April or early May, a market analyst has predicted. The new iPhone SE is speculated to be based on the same design language that was featured on the last-generation model. It is also rumoured to have an identical 4.7-inch display. However, the one key difference over the existing model on the iPhone SE+ 5G is believed to be the next-generation cellular connectivity. You can also expect some performance enhancements, thanks to a new Apple silicon.

Ross Young, CEO of Texas-based display market intelligence firm Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) has tweeted to forecast the launch schedule of the iPhone SE+ 5G. Young said that the display panel production for the new model will start this month, while the entire manufacturing of the phone is expected from March.

The iPhone SE+ 5G shipments will start from late April or early May, Young predicted in his tweet posted on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the analyst suggested the official name of the new iPhone SE model. This was earlier a part of the rumour mill with the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE (2022) monikers.

The design of iPhone SE+ 5G is so far speculated to be the same as the existing iPhone SE (2020). However, it is rumoured to have Apple's A15 Bionic chip, along with 3GB of RAM. The new iPhone SE is also expected to come with an improved 12-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Further, the iPhone SE+ 5G is rumoured to have 5G connectivity as a significant change over the iPhone SE (2020) that has 4G support.

Some computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the new iPhone SE surfaced on the Web earlier this week. The renders suggested Face ID support and a notch similar to the top-end iPhone models. But the recent reports indicated that those changes would not be a part of the iPhone SE coming this year.

Alongside iPhone SE+ 5G, Apple is speculated to launch its new iPad Air model — iPad Air (5th generation). It could also come with the A15 Bionic SoC and offer optional 5G connectivity.

JP Morgan analysts recently forecast that Apple may be able to attract more than a billion non-premium Android users and about 300 million older iPhone model users by launching the iPhone SE+ 5G.

That said, Apple has not yet provided any details about the new iPhone SE. It is, therefore, safe to consider the reported information with a pinch of salt.