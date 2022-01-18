iPhone SE (2022) is tipped to be officially called the iPhone SE+ 5G. Although Apple has not yet confirmed the new model, it is speculated to debut in a couple of months as a slight upgrade to the existing iPhone SE (2020). The iPhone SE (2022) is believed to have the same design language of its existing model but include features such as 5G connectivity to attract potential audience. Alongside the iPhone SE+ 5G, Apple is expected to unveil the fifth-generation iPad Air at its Spring event.

Ross Young, CEO of display market intelligence firm Display Supply Chain Consultants, has tipped on Twitter that the iPhone SE (2022) (aka iPhone SE 3) will be dubbed the iPhone SE+ 5G.

Back in 2016, Apple unveiled the first-generation iPhone SE as its affordable model in the lineup. It received an upgrade in 2020 that debuted as the iPhone SE (2020). The company seems to now have some slight improvements in the works for the next iPhone SE model.

Young said that the iPhone SE+ 5G will retain the 4.7-inch LCD that is already available on the iPhone SE (2020). The design of the new iPhone SE is also expected to be similar to what we have on the existing model.

However, the iPhone SE+ 5G is speculated to have the company's A15 Bionic SoC that will bring next-generation cellular connectivity. The new model is also rumoured to have 3GB of RAM. Further, you can expect an improved 12-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back.

Earlier this week, some computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the new iPhone SE emerged online. Those renders, though, suggested Face ID support on the new model. This isn't likely to be the case if we look at the presumptions made by Young and other sources who are indicating not any major differences on the selfie camera front.

JP Morgan analysts recently predicted that Apple may be able to attract more than a billion non-premium Android users and about 300 million older iPhone model users with the new iPhone SE.

Some reports suggested that Apple may have plans to offer a larger display on its new iPhone SE. Young commented on that speculation by saying that the Cupertino company would bring a 5.7-inch iPhone SE model sometime in 2023 or 2024.

Citing a supply-chain source familiar with the development, Japan's Apple-focussed news site Macotakara has separately reported that the company is planning to launch the iPad Air (5th generation) alongside the third-generation iPhone SE. The launch would take place in the Spring season.

Specifications-wise, the iPad Air (5th generation) is rumoured to be similar to the iPad mini (2021) that was launched with a refreshed design last year. The new model could include the A15 Bionic SoC with 5G (optional) support and an improved selfie camera with the Centre Stage technology for keeping subjects at the front. The display and design of the new iPad Air is, however, said to be similar to the existing model that was launched in 2020.

In addition to the iPad Air (5th generation), Apple is said to be working on an upgrade for its regular iPad model. A tipster who goes by pseudonym @Dylandkt said that the iPad (10th generation) will debut with 5G support by the end of the year.

The new iPad is said to have a 10.2-inch display, A14 Bionic SoC, and Bluetooth v5.0. It would also include a Lightning port for wired connectivity. The tipster said that it will be the last model before a redesign is coming in 2023.

Apple has not yet made a confirmation on the launch of its new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and iPad. It is, therefore, safe to consider the reported details with a pinch of salt.