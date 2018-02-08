HDFC Bank has partnered with Apple to offer cashback on several iPhone and iPad models in India. Gadgets 360 has learnt that a cashback of Rs. 10,000 on iPad variants and Rs. 7,000 on select iPhone variants will be applicable on EMI transactions done with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. The offer is valid from February 9-14.

The Apple iPad 9.7-inch (32GB, Wi-Fi-only) will be available at an effective price of Rs. 15,000, down from its current MOP of Rs. 25,000. Additionally, all other iPad models (available in India) will be applicable for the same cashback of Rs. 10,000.

Talking about iPhone variants, a Rs. 7,000 cashback is applicable on the iPhone SE as well as the iPhone 6. The Apple iPhone SE (32GB) can be bought at an effective price of Rs. 15,000, down from its current MOP of Rs. 22,000. The iPhone 6 is available for an effective price of Rs. 20,000, down from its current MOP of Rs. 27,000.

Do note that some retailers may offer the devices at MOP and some at MRP. The MRP of the iPhone 6 is Rs. 31,900, the iPhone SE is Rs. 26,000, and the iPad 9.7-inch (32GB, Wi-Fi only) is Rs. 28,000.

HDFC Bank had recently partnered with Apple to offer a cashback of up to Rs. 12,000 on several iPhone models including the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and more. This offer is currently live and valid till March 11 across offline retailers. All variants in the offer, except iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus, are subject to interest depending on the EMI period.