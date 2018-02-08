Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone SE, 9.7-Inch iPad Now Available for Rs. 15,000 With HDFC EMI Cashback Offer

 
, 08 February 2018
iPhone SE, 9.7-Inch iPad Now Available for Rs. 15,000 With HDFC EMI Cashback Offer

iPhone SE

Highlights

  • There is a cashback of Rs. 10,000 on iPad models
  • There is a cashback of Rs. 7,000 on iPhone 6 and iPhone SE
  • The offer is valid from February 9-14

HDFC Bank has partnered with Apple to offer cashback on several iPhone and iPad models in India. Gadgets 360 has learnt that a cashback of Rs. 10,000 on iPad variants and Rs. 7,000 on select iPhone variants will be applicable on EMI transactions done with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. The offer is valid from February 9-14.

The Apple iPad 9.7-inch (32GB, Wi-Fi-only) will be available at an effective price of Rs. 15,000, down from its current MOP of Rs. 25,000. Additionally, all other iPad models (available in India) will be applicable for the same cashback of Rs. 10,000.

Talking about iPhone variants, a Rs. 7,000 cashback is applicable on the iPhone SE as well as the iPhone 6. The Apple iPhone SE (32GB) can be bought at an effective price of Rs. 15,000, down from its current MOP of Rs. 22,000. The iPhone 6 is available for an effective price of Rs. 20,000, down from its current MOP of Rs. 27,000.

Do note that some retailers may offer the devices at MOP and some at MRP. The MRP of the iPhone 6 is Rs. 31,900, the iPhone SE is Rs. 26,000, and the iPad 9.7-inch (32GB, Wi-Fi only) is Rs. 28,000.

HDFC Bank had recently partnered with Apple to offer a cashback of up to Rs. 12,000 on several iPhone models including the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and more. This offer is currently live and valid till March 11 across offline retailers. All variants in the offer, except iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus, are subject to interest depending on the EMI period.

Apple iPhone SE

Apple iPhone SE

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Good rear camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
  • Starts at 16GB storage
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE review

Display

4.00-inch

Front Camera

1.2-megapixel

Resolution

640x1136 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

iOS 9.3

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel
Apple iPhone 6

Apple iPhone 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Thin, light, easy to handle
  • Excellent camera
  • Superb performance
  • Reasonably good battery life
  • Bad
  • Limited storage
Read detailed Apple iPhone 6 review

Display

4.70-inch

Front Camera

1.2-megapixel

Resolution

750x1334 pixels

RAM

1GB

OS

iOS 8.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

1810mAh
iPhone SE, 9.7-Inch iPad Now Available for Rs. 15,000 With HDFC EMI Cashback Offer
 
 

