iPhone SE 3 With 4.7-Inch Display Tipped to Launch in 2022, 6.1-Inch Model May Launch in 2023

iPhone SE 3 is expected to feature a hole-punch display.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 April 2021 13:26 IST
Photo Credit: Svetapple.sk

Apple may launch a 6.1-inch iPhone SE model in 2023

Highlights
  • iPhone SE 3 may support 5G with sub-6GHz band
  • iPhone SE 3 may feature a 4.7-inch display
  • iPhone SE 3 may not have a home button

iPhone SE 3, the successor to iPhone SE (2020), may not launch this year. As per a tipster, the purported iPhone SE 3 could be scheduled for launch in 2022. New information regarding the display specifications of the yet-unannounced iPhone SE 3 have also been leaked online. Apple may also end up calling the smartphone iPhone SE (2022), given the last two models' nomenclature. Past leaks suggest that the budget-friendly next-generation iPhone SE 3 may come without a home button.

Tipster Ross Young tweeted that the next LCD iPhone SE, rumoured to be called iPhone SE 3, may launch sometime next year. The tipster also suggests that the phone may have a small 4.7-inch form factor, to please customers who prefer a smaller screen. This is similar to iPhone SE (2020) that also features a 4.7-inch Retina HD (750x1,334 pixels) display. Additionally, iPhone SE 3 is tipped to come with support for 5G with sub-6GHz band.

The tipster goes on to further claim that Apple is also working on an additional iPhone SE variant that may launch in 2023. This model is likely to have a large 6.1-inch screen with a hole-punch display rather than the notch that is seen on current-gen iPhone models.

Concept renders of iPhone SE 3, leaked a while ago, also suggest that the next-gen LCD model may have a hole-punch display, along with thin bezels. The phone also appears to have a flat frame that resembles the design of the iPhone 12 series. On the back, the iPhone SE 3 renders show a single camera sensor, along with an LED flash. This is similar to iPhone SE and iPhone SE (2020). However, the renders show no home button. It has been mentioned that there could be Touch ID fingerprint recognition on the power key similar to the latest iPad Air.

Is HomePod mini the best smart speaker under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: iPhone SE 3, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
