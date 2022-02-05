Technology News
iPhone SE 3, New iPad Said to Launch During Apple Event in March

The date of Apple’s upcoming event is speculated to be March 8.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 with inputs from Reuters | Updated: 5 February 2022 10:27 IST
iPhone SE 3, New iPad Said to Launch During Apple Event in March

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE (2020) may get its successor next month

Highlights
  • iPhone SE 3 is said to have 5G connectivity support
  • The new iPhone is reported to include an improved camera
  • iPhone SE 3 price may set around $300 (roughly Rs. 22,500)

iPhone SE 3, an update to Apple's iPhone SE (2020) featuring 5G capability, is likely to launch on or near March 8 during a new Apple event along with a new iPad, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

According to the report, the new iPhone will be the first update to the iPhone SE model in two years and will feature 5G network capabilities, an improved camera and a faster processor.

Apple in October announced two new MacBook Pro models that run on more powerful in-house chips.

With the expected launch still more than a month away, Apple's plans may change in the face of production delays or other changes, the report added.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Cupertino, California-based Apple is overcoming the costly global shortage in computer chips and posted record sales over the holiday quarter in January, beating profit estimates and forecasting that its shortfall is narrowing.

On the subject of a new iPhone SE coming, a recent had claimed that Apple has imported three new iPhone models — A2595, A2783, and A2784 — in India along with two new iPad models — A2588 and A2589 — that it plans to launch at its Spring Launch event later this year. iPhone SE 3 will have a price of around $300 (roughly Rs. 22,500) while the tablets will be priced between $500 (roughly Rs. 37,400) and $700 (roughly Rs. 52,400), according to the report.

iPhone SE 3 is speculated feature a design similar to the older iPhone SE (2020) but with 5G connectivity, Apple's A15 Bionic chip and 3GB of RAM.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: iPhone SE 3, iPad, Apple iPhone, iPhone, Apple

Further reading: iPhone SE 3, iPad, Apple iPhone, iPhone, Apple
Government’s Move to Form Animation, Gaming Promotion Squad Seen as Impetus to Strong Growth



iPhone SE 3, New iPad Said to Launch During Apple Event in March
