Apple iPhone SE 3 will soon enter the trial production phase, as per a report. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the company's A15 Bionic SoC. It may come with 3GB of RAM and 5G connectivity, the report said. The specifications of the smartphone were also shared by a report, and the launch of the handset was tipped spring next year. Recently, JP Morgan analysts said that the upcoming iPhone SE 5G has the potential to attract more than a billion non-premium Android users.

iPhone SE3 specifications (expected)

Citing supply chain sources, a report by ITHome said, “Apple is about to conduct trial production of the iPhone SE 3 in the near future” (translated). It is said to come equipped with a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display and a Home button with embedded fingerprint sensor, which suggest that it may lack Face ID. The handset is said to come with a single, improved 12-megapixel camera sensor and an external X60M 5G baseband chip. It is claimed to come equipped with Apple A15 Bionic SoC paired with 3GB of RAM, and a larger variant is tipped to come with 4GB of RAM.

A report had earlier tipped that the upcoming Apple iPhone SE may also include the Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem chip and that its production will start around December 2021. Commercial launch is expected in spring of 2022. On an alleged iPhone SE Plus variant, a report said Apple is working on a variant with 6.1-inch screen. This model may launch in 2023 and is likely to have a hole-punch display rather than a notch.

Speaking of Apple iPhone SE 3 5G, JP Morgan analysts have said that the phone will allow Apple to target the mid-range smartphone market, and it has the potential to lure nearly 1.4 billion low- to mid-end Android phone users as well as about 300 million older iPhone model users.