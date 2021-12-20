Technology News
iPhone SE 3 Specifications Tipped, May Enter Trial Production Phase Soon

Apple’s purported iPhone SE 3 is said to come with 5G connectivity.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 20 December 2021 13:07 IST
iPhone SE 3 Specifications Tipped, May Enter Trial Production Phase Soon

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple iPhone SE 3 may come with 3GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Apple iPhone SE 3 is expected to feature 4.7-inch display
  • The handset may include a Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem chip
  • Apple iPhone SE 3 and a Plus variant may launch in Q1 2022

Apple iPhone SE 3 will soon enter the trial production phase, as per a report. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the company's A15 Bionic SoC. It may come with 3GB of RAM and 5G connectivity, the report said. The specifications of the smartphone were also shared by a report, and the launch of the handset was tipped spring next year. Recently, JP Morgan analysts said that the upcoming iPhone SE 5G has the potential to attract more than a billion non-premium Android users.

iPhone SE3 specifications (expected)

Citing supply chain sources, a report by ITHome said, “Apple is about to conduct trial production of the iPhone SE 3 in the near future” (translated). It is said to come equipped with a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display and a Home button with embedded fingerprint sensor, which suggest that it may lack Face ID. The handset is said to come with a single, improved 12-megapixel camera sensor and an external X60M 5G baseband chip. It is claimed to come equipped with Apple A15 Bionic SoC paired with 3GB of RAM, and a larger variant is tipped to come with 4GB of RAM.

A report had earlier tipped that the upcoming Apple iPhone SE may also include the Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem chip and that its production will start around December 2021. Commercial launch is expected in spring of 2022. On an alleged iPhone SE Plus variant, a report said Apple is working on a variant with 6.1-inch screen. This model may launch in 2023 and is likely to have a hole-punch display rather than a notch.

Speaking of Apple iPhone SE 3 5G, JP Morgan analysts have said that the phone will allow Apple to target the mid-range smartphone market, and it has the potential to lure nearly 1.4 billion low- to mid-end Android phone users as well as about 300 million older iPhone model users.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: iPhone SE 3, iPhone SE 3 Specifications, iPhone SE 2022, Apple
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
iPhone SE 3 Specifications Tipped, May Enter Trial Production Phase Soon
