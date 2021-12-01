Technology News
loading

iPhone SE (2022) Tipped to Launch in Q1 2022 With Familiar Design, 5G Connectivity

The A15 Bionic chip could feature on the iPhone SE (2022) giving it a major performance boost over the iPhone SE (2020).

By David Delima | Updated: 1 December 2021 14:20 IST
iPhone SE (2022) Tipped to Launch in Q1 2022 With Familiar Design, 5G Connectivity

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE (2020) is equipped with the A13 Bionic chipset from the iPhone 11 series

Highlights
  • iPhone SE (2022) could feature large bezels like its predecessor
  • Apple’s A15 Bionic chip will reportedly power the iPhone SE (2022)
  • iPhone SE (2022) is expected to be a 5G-enabled mid-range phone

iPhone SE (2022) could arrive in the first quarter of 2022 featuring 5G connectivity, according to a market research firm. The successor to Apple's iPhone SE (2020) model will reportedly be equipped with Apple's A15 Bionic chip, offering improved connectivity and battery life over the previous model. The smartphone is expected to retain the same display from the iPhone SE (2020), along with the Touch ID button and large bezels. While previous reports have also suggested a redesigned iPhone SE model, it is not expected to arrive before 2023.

A report by research firm TrendForce suggests that Apple will launch the third generation of its iPhone SE smartphone in the first quarter of 2022. The prediction lines up with previous reports that say the iPhone SE (2022) could arrive in spring next year.

Apple is likely to give its latest iPhone SE model a treatment similar to its predecessor, which means the iPhone SE (2022) could have the same-old design but be powered by Apple's 5nm A15 Bionic chipset - featured on the iPhone 13 series - making it the first affordable 5G-enabled smartphone from the company. Readers might recall that the A15 Bionic is currently Apple's fastest mobile chip with a hexa-core SoC with two high-performance cores and two efficiency cores. Meanwhile, the 4G-capable iPhone SE (2020) sports a 7nm A13 Bionic chipset that is found on the iPhone 11 series.

The iPhone SE (2022) is said to retain the same design as the current iPhone SE (2020) model that features a nearly identical design to the older iPhone 8. This suggests that the next iPhone SE model could also feature Apple's Touch ID located on a physical home button, large bezels on the top and bottom, and a 4.7-inch display. These specifications line up with the predictions of Apple market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Previous reports also suggest Apple could be working on an iPhone SE model with a larger display. But that smartphone is unlikely to arrive before 2023, according to reports.

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone SE 2022, Apple, iPhone SE 2022 specifications, iPhone SE 3, iPhone SE 3 specifications
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More

Related Stories

iPhone SE (2022) Tipped to Launch in Q1 2022 With Familiar Design, 5G Connectivity
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  3. iPhone SE (2022) May Arrive in Q1 2022 With Familiar Design, 5G Support
  4. Sony May Be Making a PlayStation DualShock-Like Controller for Smartphones
  5. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, Poco M4 Details Surface Online
  6. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  7. From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Money Heist, What to Watch in December
  8. Chewing Gum That May Help Slow Down COVID-19 Transmission
  9. Dune, Fast & Furious 9 Releasing on 4 Online Platforms This Week
  10. Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games of 2021 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify 2021 Wrapped Now Live to Give a Glimpse of What You Listened to This Year
  2. Jailed Dark Web Marketplace Founder Ross Ulbricht to Auction NFT Artwork, Proceeds to Fund His Release Efforts
  3. Ambrane Dots Tune TWS Earbuds With 29-Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Chinese Cybersecurity Company Qihoo 360 Develops Crypto Mining Monitor for Government Agencies
  5. Motorola Tipped to Have an Under-Display Selfie Camera Phone in the Works
  6. Apple MacBook Pro 16-Inch Version Users Are Complaining of MagSafe 3 Charging Issue
  7. Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition TWS Earphones Launched in India, Company to Accept Crypto Payments in Select Markets
  8. Meta's Novi Wallet, Diem Cryptocurrency Spearhead David Marcus Is Stepping Down
  9. Italian Superyacht VIANNE Can Be Bought Using Cryptocurrencies, NFTs
  10. HP Leads Western Europe’s PC Market in Q3 2021, Apple Retains Top Spot in Tablet Segment: Canalys
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com