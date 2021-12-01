iPhone SE (2022) could arrive in the first quarter of 2022 featuring 5G connectivity, according to a market research firm. The successor to Apple's iPhone SE (2020) model will reportedly be equipped with Apple's A15 Bionic chip, offering improved connectivity and battery life over the previous model. The smartphone is expected to retain the same display from the iPhone SE (2020), along with the Touch ID button and large bezels. While previous reports have also suggested a redesigned iPhone SE model, it is not expected to arrive before 2023.

A report by research firm TrendForce suggests that Apple will launch the third generation of its iPhone SE smartphone in the first quarter of 2022. The prediction lines up with previous reports that say the iPhone SE (2022) could arrive in spring next year.

Apple is likely to give its latest iPhone SE model a treatment similar to its predecessor, which means the iPhone SE (2022) could have the same-old design but be powered by Apple's 5nm A15 Bionic chipset - featured on the iPhone 13 series - making it the first affordable 5G-enabled smartphone from the company. Readers might recall that the A15 Bionic is currently Apple's fastest mobile chip with a hexa-core SoC with two high-performance cores and two efficiency cores. Meanwhile, the 4G-capable iPhone SE (2020) sports a 7nm A13 Bionic chipset that is found on the iPhone 11 series.

The iPhone SE (2022) is said to retain the same design as the current iPhone SE (2020) model that features a nearly identical design to the older iPhone 8. This suggests that the next iPhone SE model could also feature Apple's Touch ID located on a physical home button, large bezels on the top and bottom, and a 4.7-inch display. These specifications line up with the predictions of Apple market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Previous reports also suggest Apple could be working on an iPhone SE model with a larger display. But that smartphone is unlikely to arrive before 2023, according to reports.