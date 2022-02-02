Technology News
loading

iPhone SE 3, New iPad Models Imported to India Ahead of Upcoming Launch: Report

The new iPhone SE 3 is tipped to arrive at Apple’s Spring Launch event.

By David Delima | Updated: 2 February 2022 11:06 IST
iPhone SE 3, New iPad Models Imported to India Ahead of Upcoming Launch: Report

Apple's iPhone SE (2020) model (pictured) sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD display

Highlights
  • iPhone SE 3 is tipped to feature the same design as its predecessor
  • The smartphone could be powered by an A15 Bionic chip
  • Apple also said to be working on new iPad Air (5th generation) model

Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 3 smartphone, which is tipped to be a successor to the company's iPhone SE (2020) handset, is rumoured to launch at Apple's Spring Launch event later this year. The company has reportedly imported three new iPhone models to India for testing, alongside two new iPad models, to be launched at an upcoming event. iPhone SE 3 is tipped to offer similar specifications as its predecessor, while offering next-generation 5G connectivity. Apple is yet to officially announce any details of the smartphone.

According to a report by 91Mobiles citing people familiar with the matter, Apple has imported three new iPhone models — A2595, A2783, and A2784, in the country for testing. The company has also reportedly imported two new iPad models with the model numbers A2588 and A2589. iPhone SE 3 has a price of around $300 (roughly Rs. 22,500) while the tablets will be priced between $500 (roughly Rs. 37,400) and $700 (roughly Rs. 52,400), according to the report. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Apple for comment.

Previous reports suggest that Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 3 model could feature a design similar to the older iPhone SE (2020) smartphone, while featuring support for 5G connectivity. It is tipped to sport Apple's A15 Bionic chip, paired with 3GB of RAM. Recent renders of the upcoming iPhone SE 3 model suggested that the phone could bear a similar notch design as Apple's high-end iPhone models, but recent reports suggest those changes will not be part of this year's budget iPhone.

Apple is also tipped to launch a new iPad Air (5th generation) model with the A15 Bionic chip and 5G connectivity, along with an updated version of its M1 Mac mini (Review) with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips under the hood. Meanwhile, a tipster recently claimed that Apple's iMac Pro, which is also said to be powered by Apple Silicon chips, could also be launched at the company's Spring Launch event, said to take place in April, according to reports.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple iPhone SE 3, iPhone SE 3, Apple, iPhone, iPad Air, iPad Air 5th Generation, Spring Launch, Apple Event
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Verizon Said to Turn on About 2,000 5G Towers in February in US

Related Stories

iPhone SE 3, New iPad Models Imported to India Ahead of Upcoming Launch: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 3, New iPad Models Imported to India Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Pro India, Global Launch Tipped for February
  3. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S India Price Tipped
  4. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ to Feature a Colour-Shifting Back Panel
  7. Vivo T1 5G Teased in Promo Video, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leak
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  9. Is It a Spaceship? See What Hubble Space Telescope Captured
  10. Vivo T1 5G to Launch in India on February 9 as First Phone in Its New T-Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Self-Charging Hybrid Cars Outsell Diesel in Europe for First Time, ACEA Data Shows
  2. Chip Designer Mimicking Brain, Backed by Sam Altman, Gets $25-Million Funding
  3. Tesla, Cruise, Other Self-Driving Car Companies Zoom Ahead, Leaving US Regulators Behind
  4. Amazon to Create 1,500 Apprenticeships in UK in 2022
  5. Swat-Kats Reboot in the Works With Show Creators Christian, Yvon Tremblay
  6. Meta in Focus After Strong Report by Alphabet Boosts Confidence
  7. Budget 2022 Has Everything Needed for Solar Energy Transition: Power Minister R K Singh
  8. MSI Gaming Laptops With Up to 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processors, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Available in India
  9. Coachella Ties Up With FTX to Auction 10 Lifetime Passes as NFTs
  10. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Cryptos Will Never Be Legal Tender, Only RBI-Issued Digital Rupee Will: Finance Secretary
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.