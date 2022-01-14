Technology News
iPhone SE 3 CAD Renders Tip Design, May Feature 5.69-Inch Display

iPhone SE 3 leaked renders show a notch for Face ID.

14 January 2022
  • The upcoming model will succeed iPhone SE (2020)
  • Apple has not yet confirmed the launch of iPhone SE 3
  • The handset tipped to feature a 5.7-inch display

iPhone SE 3 computer-aided design (CAD) renders have surfaced online, giving Apple enthusiasts a glimpse at the design of the upcoming phone. The design of iPhone SE 3 shown in the renders is very similar to the design of its predecessors iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR. The handset is seen featuring a notch for Face ID on the front. On the back, the smartphone is seen carrying a single camera and LED flash along with the Apple logo. The upcoming iPhone SE 3 is expected to be powered by the company's A15 Bionic SoC. However, Apple has not yet announced anything regarding iPhone SE 3.

The iPhone SE 3 CAD renders were shared by TenTechReview in collaboration with known tipster David Kowalski (@xleaks7). As mentioned, the leaked renders show a look similar to that of the iPhone SE 2020. The render shows iPhone SE 3 in White colour. ​The handset is seen featuring a touch ID button. As per the leak, the front design of iPhone SE 3 is identical to iPhone XR with a notch and symmetrical bezels.

The renders show a power button and SIM tray placed on the right side. Volume rockers and alert slider are arranged on the left spine. Further, the charging port and speaker grilles are seen at the bottom of the handset. As per the leak, iPhone SE 3 will measure 138.4x67.3 x7.3mm. It is said to have 8.2mm thickness with a camera bump. As per the report, the screen will measure 131.3 x 60.2mm. The handset then could feature a 5.69-inch display. As mentioned, a single rear camera and LED flash are seen on the backside along with the Apple logo.

Since there's no confirmation from Apple about the iPhone SE 3 yet, this information should still be considered with a pinch of salt.

Over the past few weeks, iPhone SE 3 has been tipped multiple times. According to past leaks the new model will come equipped with Apple's A15 Bionic chip. Apple iPhone SE 3 is said to include the Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem chip as well. iPhone SE 3 is expected to launch in the first quarter of this year.

