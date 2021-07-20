iPhone SE (2022) aka iPhone SE 3 has been tipped to feature the Apple A14 Bionic SoC and launch in the first half of next year. The next iPhone SE model has been in the news for some time now and it has been previously tipped to come with an updated mobile processor. The current iPhone SE (2020) is powered by A13 Bionic and with the newer Apple A14 Bionic, it will be at par with the iPhone 12 series and the latest iPad Air.

A report by DigiTimes (via Macrumors) claims that the third-generation iPhone SE will be released in the first half of 2022. It adds that the phone will be powered by the A14 Bionic SoC and that Apple is looking to Xintec, a subsidiary of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), to work on providing components for the SoC. Xintec has previously provided components for previous generation iPhone SE models. With A14 Bionic, iPhone SE (2022) will likely deliver the same performance as iPhone 12 series and the new iPad Air and also bring 5G connectivity.

This would make the next iPhone SE the cheapest 5G iPhone model, as pointed out by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The analyst had reportedly shared last month that the new iPhone SE will come with an upgraded SoC, compared to the previous generation, and be the cheapest 5G offering from Apple. At the time, Kuo also said that in terms of design, it will be “roughly the same” as the current iPhone SE (2020).

The first iPhone SE was launched in 2016 to replace iPhone 5s. It came with the Apple A9 SoC but retained the physical structure of iPhone 5s. Then in 2020, Apple launched the next-generation iPhone SE (2020) that borrowed its design from iPhone 8 but came with the Apple A13 Bionic SoC. The next iPhone SE is expected to retain the same design but have upgraded internals. Back in April, it was rumoured that iPhone SE 3 will feature a 4.7-inch display that is the same size as the current generation iPhone SE.