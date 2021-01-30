While Apple hasn't provided any details about the 2021 iPhone lineup, concept renders offering a glimpse into the possible design of iPhone SE 3 and iPhone 12S Pro have surfaced online. iPhone SE 3, aka iPhone SE (2021), seems to have a list of significant changes over the existing iPhone SE (2020) and the original iPhone SE. One of the key changes suggested by the renders is the absence of a home button. iPhone 12S Pro, on the other hand, appears to have the same design as iPhone 12 Pro, according to the concept renders. iPhone 12S Pro was earlier rumoured as iPhone 13 Pro, though the latter may come in 2022 — given the historical record of the iPhone lineup.

iPhone SE 3 concept renders

Slovakian blog Svetapple.sk published the concept renders of iPhone SE 3. The renders show a hole-punch display, along with thin bezels. The phone also appears to have a flat frame that resembles the design of the iPhone 12 series.

iPhone SE 3 appears to have a flat frame — similar to the one available on the iPhone 12 series

Photo Credit: Svetapple.sk

On the back, the iPhone SE 3 renders show a single camera sensor, along with an LED flash. This is similar to iPhone SE and iPhone SE (2020). However, the renders show no home button. The blog instead mentioned that there could be Touch ID fingerprint recognition on the power key. This is similar to the latest iPad Air.

iPhone SE 3 specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the blog claims that iPhone SE 3 will come with a 5.4-inch LCD panel that will feature a high resolution — but not as good as the OLED displays on the high-end iPhone models. The rear camera sensor is also expected to have 12-megapixel resolution along with an f/1.6 lens. This is identical to iPhone 12 mini.

iPhone SE 3 is reported to have Apple A14 Bionic SoC with 4GB of RAM and 4G connectivity. The new model is also speculated to have 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of storage options — just like the existing iPhone SE. On the pricing front, iPhone SE 3 could be available at $499 (roughly Rs. 36,400) for the base 64GB storage variant. The rumoured price is $100 (roughly Rs. 7,300) higher than the $399 (roughly Rs. 29,100) iPhone SE (2020).

That said, iPhone SE 3 is expected to debut in April 2021, along with the next-generation AirPods Pro. You can expect some further details to surface in the meantime.

iPhone 12S Pro concept renders

In addition to the iPhone SE 3 renders, LetsGoDigital published the concept renders of iPhone 12S Pro in collaboration with Concept Creator. The new Pro model appears to have a thinner notch, with a chassis similar to that of the iPhone 12 Pro. You can, of course, expect multiple colour options as well. The renders also suggest the absence of a Lightning port. This means that Apple could offer wireless charging as the sole source to refill the inbuilt battery. However, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt as the Cupertino company hasn't made any official announcement.

iPhone 12S Pro specifications (expected)

LetsGoDigital and Concept Creator have also speculated on some key specifications of iPhone 12S Pro. The phone is believed to retain the 6.1-inch OLED display that's there on iPhone 12 Pro. It is, however, expected to have a 120Hz refresh rate. iPhone 12S Pro is also speculated to have in-display Touch ID fingerprint sensor — alongside Face ID.

iPhone 12S Pro concept renders suggest iPhone 12 Pro-like design

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital/ Concept Creator

iPhone 12S Pro is also likely to come with Apple A15 Bionic chipset with 5G and Wi-FI 6E support.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently suggested that the two new Pro models in the 2021 iPhone lineup would come with improved ultra-wide-angle lenses. The latest report claims that there could be no difference between the camera system of iPhone 12S Pro and iPhone 12S Pro Max. This is unlike the 2020 iPhone family in which we saw a superior camera setup on iPhone 12 Pro Max over iPhone 12 Pro.

