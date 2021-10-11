iPhone SE (2022) is reported to launch sometime in spring next year. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with the latest Apple A15 Bionic chip and offer 5G connectivity. Its design and dimensions are likely to remain the same, and iPhone SE (2022) may retain the Touch ID button as well. This will be a refreshed successor to the iPhone SE (2020) model. Apple introduced the iPhone 13 range last month with the latest A15 Bionic chip, upgraded cameras, and ProMotion display on the Pro models.

A Macotakara blog says that iPhone SE (2022) may launch sometime in spring next year and it is likely to be powered by the latest A15 Bionic chip. The report says that the third-generation iPhone SE may continue to adopt the 4.7-inch Retina HD display from the 2020 model and have a home button with Touch ID support. Apart from the A15 Bionic chip, iPhone SE (2022) will also include the Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem chip, just like the iPhone 13 series. The report says that production will start around December 2021, and commercial launch is expected in spring of 2022.

Apart from this, the report offers no other details of iPhone SE (2022). Previous leaks suggest that the smartphone may feature a hole-punch display, along with thin bezels. Leaked renders claim that the phone may have a flat frame that resembles the design of the iPhone 12 series. On the back, iPhone SE (2022) renders show a single camera sensor along with an LED flash. This is similar to iPhone SE and iPhone SE (2020).

Apple is reportedly also working on an additional iPhone SE variant that may launch in 2023. This model is likely to have a large 6.1-inch screen with a hole-punch display rather than the notch that is seen on current-gen iPhone models.