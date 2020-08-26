Technology News
iPhone SE (2020), iPhone XR, Redmi K20, and Others Get Discounts for Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale

Flipkart is offering the iPhone SE (2020) at just Rs. 35,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 August 2020 17:14 IST
Apple iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR are available at discounted prices under Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale. The three-day sale, which lasts until Friday, August 28, also brings prepaid and exchange discounts on smartphones including the Realme X50 Pro 5G, iQoo 3, Oppo Reno 2, and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. Similarly, Flipkart is offering an additional exchange discount of Rs. 1,000 on select smartphone models. Customers purchasing a new smartphone during the Flipkart sale can also avail no-cost EMI options.

As per a microsite created by Flipkart, the iPhone SE (2020) price has been dropped from Rs. 42,500 to Rs. 35,999 for base, 64GB storage variant. The 128GB option of the iPhone SE (2020) has also been discounted to Rs. 40,999 from the existing Rs. 47,800, while its top-of-the-line 256GB variant dropped to Rs. 50,999 from Rs. 58,300. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts.

In addition to the iPhone SE (2020), Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza sale brings a discount of Rs. 6,501 on the iPhone XR. The phone is available at Rs. 45,999 for the 64GB variant, down from Rs. 52,500. Its 128GB option has also been discounted from Rs. 57,800 to Rs. 51,999. Further, customers can avail no-cost EMI options and additional exchange discounts on purchasing the iPhone XR.

The Flipkart sale also brings the Redmi K20 with a discounted price of Rs. 19,999 under exchange. The phone is normally available at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB+128GB configuration. Similarly, the Oppo Reno 2F price has declined from Rs. 18,990 to Rs. 17,990 during the sale. Customers can also avail a discount on the Oppo A5s that is available at Rs. 7,990, down from Rs. 8,990.

Flipkart is also offering exchange discounts on the Realme X50 Pro 5G, iQoo 3, Oppo A12, and Vivo Y50. Additionally, the sale brings discounted prices on prepaid transactions made for the Motorola Razr, Oppo Reno 2Z, Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Samsung Galaxy A71, and LG G8X ThinQ.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Apple iPhone SE 2020, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR, Redmi K20, Oppo Reno 2F, Oppo A9 2020, Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale, Flipkart sale, Flipkart
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Motorola Moto G9 First Impressions

