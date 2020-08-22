iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR are currently on sale on Flipkart as part of the Apple Days sale. The sale began today, August 22, and will continue through August 25. The iPhone SE (2020) is going for its cheapest price since it was launched in India in April. The phone brings Apple's flagship processor to a more budget friendly offering. The iPhone XR was launched in September of 2018, while the iPhone 11 made its debut last year in September.

Apple Days sale offers

The Apple Days sale is live on Flipkart and brings three of Apple's popular iPhone modes at discounted prices. The iPhone SE (2020) is listed at Rs. 35,999 for the 64GB storage variant that is lowest pricing yet since its launch in April. The 128GB storage mode is going for Rs. 40,999, while the 256GB variant is listed at Rs. 50,999. The launch price for the three variants in India was Rs. 42,500, Rs. 47,800, and Rs. 58,300, respectively. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs. 13,450 off on exchange and no cost EMI options starting at Rs. 5,667 per month.

The iPhone XR is currently going for Rs. 45,999 for the 64 GB variant on Flipkart and Rs. 51,999 for the 128GB variant as a part of the Apple Days sale. It is available in six colour options, including red, black, blue, coral, white, and yellow. You can avail the same discount as the iPhone SE (2020) with the exchange offer. No cost EMI plans start from Rs. 5,111 per month.

The iPhone 11 can also be purchased for as low as Rs. 63,300 for the 64GB variant with HDFC Bank credit card and debit card Rs. 5,000 instant discount offer. Before the discount, the phone is listed for Rs. 68,300 and you get the same exchange offer as well. No cost EMI plans start from Rs. 7,589 per month. The 128GB variant can be purchased at Rs. 68,600 with the Rs. 5,000 discount and the phone comes in five colour options.

The Apple Days sale on Flipkart will continue through August 25 so if you're interested in getting any of the three phones, this would be the right time.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world?

