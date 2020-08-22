Technology News
loading

Apple Days Sale: iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR Get Price Cuts on Flipkart

iPhone SE (2020) is available at just Rs. 35,999 for the 64GB storage variant. The 128GB storage mode is going for Rs. 40,999 as a part of Flipkart Apple Days sale.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 August 2020 19:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Days Sale: iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR Get Price Cuts on Flipkart

Apple Days sale will continue through August 25

Highlights
  • iPhone SE (2020) is currently going for its lowest price ever
  • iPhone XR starts at Rs. 45,999
  • iPhone 11 starts at Rs. 63,300 with the HDFC instant discount offer

iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR are currently on sale on Flipkart as part of the Apple Days sale. The sale began today, August 22, and will continue through August 25. The iPhone SE (2020) is going for its cheapest price since it was launched in India in April. The phone brings Apple's flagship processor to a more budget friendly offering. The iPhone XR was launched in September of 2018, while the iPhone 11 made its debut last year in September.

Apple Days sale offers

The Apple Days sale is live on Flipkart and brings three of Apple's popular iPhone modes at discounted prices. The iPhone SE (2020) is listed at Rs. 35,999 for the 64GB storage variant that is lowest pricing yet since its launch in April. The 128GB storage mode is going for Rs. 40,999, while the 256GB variant is listed at Rs. 50,999. The launch price for the three variants in India was Rs. 42,500, Rs. 47,800, and Rs. 58,300, respectively. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs. 13,450 off on exchange and no cost EMI options starting at Rs. 5,667 per month.

The iPhone XR is currently going for Rs. 45,999 for the 64 GB variant on Flipkart and Rs. 51,999 for the 128GB variant as a part of the Apple Days sale. It is available in six colour options, including red, black, blue, coral, white, and yellow. You can avail the same discount as the iPhone SE (2020) with the exchange offer. No cost EMI plans start from Rs. 5,111 per month.

The iPhone 11 can also be purchased for as low as Rs. 63,300 for the 64GB variant with HDFC Bank credit card and debit card Rs. 5,000 instant discount offer. Before the discount, the phone is listed for Rs. 68,300 and you get the same exchange offer as well. No cost EMI plans start from Rs. 7,589 per month. The 128GB variant can be purchased at Rs. 68,600 with the Rs. 5,000 discount and the phone comes in five colour options.

The Apple Days sale on Flipkart will continue through August 25 so if you're interested in getting any of the three phones, this would be the right time.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2020)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern processor
  • Slim, light, easy to use
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Regular iOS updates likely for many years
  • Bad
  • Dated looks and small screen
  • Single rear camera
  • Average battery life
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2020) review
Display 4.70-inch
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 13
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Dual SIM is finally an option
  • Great battery life
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XR review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A12 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2942mAh
OS iOS 12
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone SE 2020, iPhone SE 2020 price in India, iPhone Xr, iPhone XR price in india, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 price in India
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More

Related Stories

Apple Days Sale: iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR Get Price Cuts on Flipkart
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Will Likely Launch Moto G9 on August 24 in India
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Getting MIUI 12 Update in India
  3. Boat Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 1,299
  4. Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro May Launch in India Soon
  5. Redmi 9 Specifications Leak Online Ahead of India Launch
  6. Mirzapur Season 2 Teased to Be Coming Soon by Amazon Prime Video
  7. Oppo Reno 5 Series Tipped to Use Snapdragon 775G, Snapdragon 860 SoCs
  8. Oppo F17 to Launch Alongside F17 Pro; Dual Hole-Punch Display Teased
  9. Four New Phones Launching in India Next Week
  10. Redmi 9 Prime Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Days Sale: iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR Get Price Cuts on Flipkart
  2. Moto G9 Launching in India on August 24, Motorola Accidentally Reveals
  3. Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i specifications Leaked, Snapdragon 460 SoC and 5,000mAh Battery Tipped
  4. Asus ZenFone 6 Aka Asus 6Z Android 11 Beta Programme Announced, Enrolment Open Till September 4
  5. Oppo Reno 5 Series Rumoured to Use Unannounced Snapdragon 775G, Snapdragon 860 SoCs
  6. Google Pixel 5 Tipped to Feature 90Hz OLED Display, 8GB RAM
  7. Apple Blocked Updates to Free Wordpress App Until It Added In-App Purchases: Matt Mullenweg
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Update in India
  9. Tenet Final Trailer Arrives as Christopher Nolan’s Movie Opens in Theatres Next Week
  10. FreeFortnite Tournament Taunts Apple Amidst Legal Battle
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com