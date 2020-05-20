iPhone SE (2020), Apple's latest smartphone, is going on sale in India today at 12pm (noon). Buyers will be able to place their orders online on Flipkart for the phone at a starting price of Rs. 42,500. There is an instant discount offer of up to Rs. 3,600 on the phone as well for those who pay via HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. The “affordable” new iPhone was launched by the company in April with Apple's A13 Bionic SoC.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) price in India, offers

iPhone SE (2020) was launched last month. The phone is finally going to be up for grabs for customers in India starting today at 12pm, as per Flipkart. The phone's price in India starts at Rs. 42,500 for its 64GB storage variant. For the 128GB storage variant, you will have to spend Rs. 47,800. The highest-end 256GB storage variant will cost you Rs. 58,300. The phone will be offered in White, Black, and PRODUCT (RED) colours.

Customers buying the phone through an HDFC Bank card will get an instant discount of up to Rs. 3,600 on their purchase. This will bring down the price of the 64GB model of the phone to Rs. 38,900. The offer is available on both HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

There is no word on the when the iPhone SE 2020 sales will open offline in the country.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) specifications

Apple iPhone SE (2020) comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD (750x1,334 pixels) IPS LCD display. The display comes with Dolby Vision, HDR10, True Tone, and Haptic Touch support. The iPhone SE (2020) features Apple's most recent A13 Bionic chip and comes with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

At the rear, the phone has a 12-megapixel camera with Optical Image Stabilisation(OIS) with 4K 60fps video recording capability. The camera also allows you to click portraits and Smart HDR. There is a 7-megapixel front camera for selfies.

The smartphone can be charged up to 50 percent in 30 minutes with an 18W charger, but the charger doesn't come bundled with the phone. It has support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), Wi-Fi Calling, Bluetooth 5, and a Lightning port. Unlike the old iPhone SE, it doesn't have a 3.5mm jack. However, it does have Touch ID for security.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.