Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone SE (2020) Goes on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Offers, Specifications

iPhone SE (2020) Goes on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Offers, Specifications

iPhone SE (2020) price in India starts at Rs. 42,500 for the base 64GB model.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 20 May 2020 09:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone SE (2020) Goes on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Offers, Specifications

iPhone SE (2020) was originally launched in April as the successor to the original iPhone SE

Highlights
  • iPhone SE (2020) comes with a 12-megapixel camera at the back
  • It will only be available via Flipkart today
  • The phone will be offered in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models

iPhone SE (2020), Apple's latest smartphone, is going on sale in India today at 12pm (noon). Buyers will be able to place their orders online on Flipkart for the phone at a starting price of Rs. 42,500. There is an instant discount offer of up to Rs. 3,600 on the phone as well for those who pay via HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. The “affordable” new iPhone was launched by the company in April with Apple's A13 Bionic SoC.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) price in India, offers

iPhone SE (2020) was launched last month. The phone is finally going to be up for grabs for customers in India starting today at 12pm, as per Flipkart. The phone's price in India starts at Rs. 42,500 for its 64GB storage variant. For the 128GB storage variant, you will have to spend Rs. 47,800. The highest-end 256GB storage variant will cost you Rs. 58,300. The phone will be offered in White, Black, and PRODUCT (RED) colours.

Customers buying the phone through an HDFC Bank card will get an instant discount of up to Rs. 3,600 on their purchase. This will bring down the price of the 64GB model of the phone to Rs. 38,900. The offer is available on both HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

There is no word on the when the iPhone SE 2020 sales will open offline in the country.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) specifications

Apple iPhone SE (2020) comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD (750x1,334 pixels) IPS LCD display. The display comes with Dolby Vision, HDR10, True Tone, and Haptic Touch support. The iPhone SE (2020) features Apple's most recent A13 Bionic chip and comes with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

At the rear, the phone has a 12-megapixel camera with Optical Image Stabilisation(OIS) with 4K 60fps video recording capability. The camera also allows you to click portraits and Smart HDR. There is a 7-megapixel front camera for selfies.

The smartphone can be charged up to 50 percent in 30 minutes with an 18W charger, but the charger doesn't come bundled with the phone. It has support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), Wi-Fi Calling, Bluetooth 5, and a Lightning port. Unlike the old iPhone SE, it doesn't have a 3.5mm jack. However, it does have Touch ID for security.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone SE 2020, Apple, iPhone 2020 price in India, iPhone SE 2020 specifications
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Faizal Siddiqui’s TikTok Account Suspended: Five facts on ‘Acid Attack’ Video Controversy
Microsoft Announces ‘World’s Fifth Most Powerful’ Supercomputer in Partnership With OpenAI

Related Stories

iPhone SE (2020) Goes on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Offers, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Video Controversy
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  3. Realme Watch 1.4-Inch Display, Activity Tracking Features Confirmed
  4. Jio Discontinues Rs. 98 Prepaid Recharge Plan
  5. Five facts on Faizal Siddiqui ‘Acid Attack’ TikTok Video Controversy
  6. Realme X3 SuperZoom Specifications Leak Suggests Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon
  8. Xiaomi Mi TV 55-Inch Getting PatchWall 3.0 Update in India
  9. Honor Launches X1 4K Smart TV in Three Screen Sizes
  10. iQoo Z1 5G Debuts With 144Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone SE (2020) Goes on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Offers, Specifications
  2. Microsoft Edge Getting Search in Sidebar Option, Collections With Pinterest Integration
  3. Microsoft Announces ‘World’s Fifth Most Powerful’ Supercomputer in Partnership With OpenAI
  4. Huawei to Fund New Tech Hub at Imperial College London: Report
  5. YouTube Goes After More TV Advertisers With New 'YouTube Select' Programme
  6. Online Child Sex Abuse Rises With COVID-19 Lockdowns: Europol
  7. Financial Gain Trumps Espionage as Top Motivator in Cyber Attacks: Report
  8. Zoom Suspends New Free User Registrations in China
  9. Australia Watchdog Suggests News Boycott of Google, Facebook
  10. EasyJet Hit by Cyber Attack, Hackers Access 9 Million Customers' Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com