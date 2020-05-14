Technology News
iPhone SE (2020) to Go on Sale via Flipkart Starting May 20: Price in India, Offers

iPhone SE (2020) was launched in April and is offered in three colour options.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 14 May 2020 11:24 IST
iPhone SE comes with a single 12-megapixel camera at the back

Highlights
  • HDFC is offering Rs. 3,600 instant discount on iPhone SE (2020)
  • iPhone SE (2020) 64GB model costs Rs. 42,500 in India
  • The sales will begin on May 20 at 12pm (noon)

iPhone SE (2020) will go on sale in India via Flipkart starting May 20 at 12pm (noon). Apple in April launched its "affordable" iPhone SE (2020) with a starting price of Rs. 42,500. Notably, HDFC Bank recently announced a instant discount offer that brings the effective price of the iPhone SE (2020) 64GB variant down to Rs. 38,900 and this offer will be available via Flipkart. The new Apple phone is powered by the A13 Bionic SoC and packs a single 12-megapixel camera at the back.

iPhone SE (2020 sale date

According to the information available on Flipkart, the iPhone SE (2020) will go on sale in India starting May 20 at 12pm (noon). As at the moment, the delivery and sale of non-essential goods via e-commerce platform are only permitted in areas that are marked as Orange and Green by the government, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, therefore the consumers living in the Red zones will not be able to order the phone unless government further relaxes the restrictions before May 20. A new set of guidelines from the government are expected in the coming days.

There is no clarity on the availability of iPhone SE (2020) via brick and mortar stores. The lockdown has made things tricky for Apple and we have reached out the company for more details. We will update this report as soon as we hear back from the company.

iPhone SE (2020) price in India

In terms of the pricing, the iPhone SE (2020) price in India starts at Rs. 42,500 for the 64GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 47,800 for 128GB storage variant, and Rs. 58,300 for the 256GB storage variant. Recently, HDFC Bank announced a instant discount offer that brings the effective price of the iPhone SE (2020) 64GB variant down to Rs. 38,900. The Rs. 3,600 instant discount offer will be available with purchases made via HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Moreover, the iPhone SE (2020) is offered Black, White, and PRODUCT (RED) colour options.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

