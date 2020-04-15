Technology News
iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched: Price in India, Specifications

iPhone SE (2020) price in India starts at Rs. 42,500 for the 64GB storage variant

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 April 2020 20:57 IST
iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched: Price in India, Specifications

iPhone SE (2020) features a 4.7-inch display

Highlights
  • iPhone SE (2020) price in India starts from Rs. 42,500
  • Unfortunately, India pricing for all variants hasn't yet been revealed
  • iPhone SE (2020) release date in India is still unknown

iPhone SE (2020) is finally official, after months of anticipation. With it, Apple has unveiled the most affordable iPhone model in its current lineup. Called the new iPhone SE, it was originally rumoured to debut as the iPhone SE 2 and later reported as the iPhone 9. It retains the 4.7-inch size that's available on the iPhone 8 and previous regular iPhone models — not the Plus ones, of course. Despite being the most affordable model, the new iPhone is powered by the Apple A13 Bionic chip, which is powering the iPhone 11 series. The iPhone SE (2020) also runs iOS 13 out-of-the-box and comes with a Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

iPhone SE (2020) price in India, availability details

The iPhone SE (2020) price in India starts at Rs. 42,500 for the 64GB storage variant, while the smartphone is also available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. Unfortunately, India prices for the other variants have not been revealed, nor has India availability.

The US pricing of the new iPhone SE starts at $399 (roughly Rs. 30,600) for the 64GB model, going up to $499 (roughly Rs. 38,200) for 128GB model, and $549 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 256GB model. Moreover, the iPhone SE 2020 comes in Black, White, and (Product) RED colour options. Pre-orders begin from 5pm PDT on Friday, April 17, and it will go on sale from Friday, April 24 in the US.

iPhone SE 2020 specifications, features

Apple has provided the 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display on the iPhone SE 2020 that has 750x1334 pixels resolution. The display panel features Haptic Touch support, seen in newer iPhone models. Under the hood, there is the A13 Bionic chip that is a part of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The new iPhone also has a single 12-megapixel camera sensor (f/1.8 aperture) at the back along with a LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync. For selfies and video chat, there is an 7-megapixel camera at the front, with an f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options on the iPhone SE 2020 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Lightning port. The new iPhone also has the Touch ID button — instead of the Face ID support that requires a special array of sensors.

Design-wise, the iPhone SE 2020 looks quite similar to the iPhone 8 that was launched as the successor to the iPhone 7 in September 2017. It measures 138.4x67.3x7.3mm, and weighs 148 grams.

Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched: Price in India, Specifications
