iPhone SE (2020) Discounted to as Low as Rs. 27,999 in Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale

iPhone SE (2020) is available at a starting price of Rs. 27,999.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 6 December 2021 14:56 IST
iPhone SE (2020) Discounted to as Low as Rs. 27,999 in Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE (2020) sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD display

Highlights
  • iPhone SE (2020) is powered by A13 Bionic SoC
  • Customers will get Disney+ Hotstar annual subscription for free
  • iPhone SE (2020) comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera

iPhone SE (2020) is available at a discounted price during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale that entered its last day on Monday. The iPhone SE (2020) price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 during the sale. Interested customers can also get up to Rs. 16,050 off by exchanging their old smartphones. There are various bank offers as well. The handset features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and is powered by the Apple A13 Bionic SoC. The smartphone comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) price, offers

The iPhone SE (2020) is priced at Rs. 27,999 on Flipkart. The 128GB storage model can be purchased at a price of Rs. 32,999, and 256GB storage variant price has been set at Rs. 42,999.

Apart from Rs. 16,050 exchange offer, customers will also get Disney+ Hotstar annual subscription worth Rs. 499 for free on purchase of the Apple handset. Bank offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card as well as 10 percent instant discount on Canara Bank credit and debit card transactions.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) specifications

Apple iPhone SE (2020) sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD (750x1,334 pixels) IPS LCD display. It is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip. On the rear, the phone has a 12-megapixel camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and 4K 60fps video recording capability. There is a 7-megapixel front camera for selfies. It comes with IP67 dust and water resistance rating and supports fast charging.

Apple discontinued the iPhone SE (2020) 256GB variant earlier this year, and the phone was not listed on the online store in India as well. iPhone SE (2020) was announced in three storage options — 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB — last year. Currently, the iPhone SE (2020) is offered in 64GB and 128GB storage options in Black, White, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options on Apple's online store.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2020)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern processor
  • Slim, light, easy to use
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Regular iOS updates likely for many years
  • Bad
  • Dated looks and small screen
  • Single rear camera
  • Average battery life
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2020) review
Display 4.70-inch
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 13
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Audible Launches Over 100 Audiobook Titles, Free for Indian Users With Alexa

