iPhone SE (2020) is available at a discounted price during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale that entered its last day on Monday. The iPhone SE (2020) price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 during the sale. Interested customers can also get up to Rs. 16,050 off by exchanging their old smartphones. There are various bank offers as well. The handset features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and is powered by the Apple A13 Bionic SoC. The smartphone comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) price, offers

The iPhone SE (2020) is priced at Rs. 27,999 on Flipkart. The 128GB storage model can be purchased at a price of Rs. 32,999, and 256GB storage variant price has been set at Rs. 42,999.

Apart from Rs. 16,050 exchange offer, customers will also get Disney+ Hotstar annual subscription worth Rs. 499 for free on purchase of the Apple handset. Bank offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card as well as 10 percent instant discount on Canara Bank credit and debit card transactions.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) specifications

Apple iPhone SE (2020) sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD (750x1,334 pixels) IPS LCD display. It is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip. On the rear, the phone has a 12-megapixel camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and 4K 60fps video recording capability. There is a 7-megapixel front camera for selfies. It comes with IP67 dust and water resistance rating and supports fast charging.

Apple discontinued the iPhone SE (2020) 256GB variant earlier this year, and the phone was not listed on the online store in India as well. iPhone SE (2020) was announced in three storage options — 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB — last year. Currently, the iPhone SE (2020) is offered in 64GB and 128GB storage options in Black, White, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options on Apple's online store.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.