iPhone SE (2020) Gets HDFC Bank Cashback Offer, Bringing Effective Price to Rs. 38,900

iPhone SE (2020) is being offered by Apple partner HDFC Bank with a cashback.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 11 May 2020 14:11 IST
Apple iPhone SE (2020) is powered by the A13 Bionic.

Highlights
  • Apple iPhone SE (2020) effective price starts at Rs. 38,900
  • HDFC Bank is offering a Rs. 3,800 cashback
  • The iPhone SE (2020 ) was launched at Rs. 42,500

Apple launched the most affordable iPhone last month and priced it at Rs. 42,500 in India. While this pricing is “affordable” compared to other Apple devices, the deal has just gotten a bit sweeter. Apple partner HDFC Bank is has revealed a deal where the iPhone SE (2020) will be available an even lower starting price of Rs. 38,900 in India. This makes the new iPhone SE aka iPhone SE (2020) more accessible and you can avail this if you possess an HDFC Bank Card.

iPhone SE (2020): Price and Offers

The Apple iPhone SE (2020) was launched at a price of Rs. 42,500 in India for the base 64GB model. Apple partner HDFC Bank has announced a cashback offer which brings the effective price of the iPhone SE (2020) 64GB variant to Rs. 38,900. HDFC will be offering a Rs. 3,800 cashback for HDFC Debit and Credit card holders. Exact availability of the new iPhone SE in India is still unknown at the moment, and we've reached out to Apple for further clarity on this front.

 

iPhone SE (2020) specifications

The Apple iPhone SE (2020) sports a 4.7-inch retina display with True Tone and Haptic Touch support. This panel has a peak brightness of 625 nits and has support or Dolby Vision and HDR 10. The Apple iPhone SE (2020) is powered by Apple's most powerful chip, the A13 Bionic. It sports a single 12-megapixel camera at the back which features OIS and is capable of recording 4K 60fps videos. The camera is also capable of clicking portraits and Smart HDR.

The new Apple iPhone SE (2020) has a glass and aluminium build that is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance. It has support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Wi-Fi Calling, Bluetooth 5, and a Lightning port. It does not have FaceID found on recent iPhones but has the 2nd generation TouchID instead.

We have recently seen Flipkart opening up registrations for the iPhone SE (2020) and we could see these devices shipping soon.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Aditya Shenoy
