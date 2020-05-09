Technology News
iPhone SE (2020) Teased to Release in India Soon, Flipkart Opens Registrations

There is a new iPhone SE (2020) banner on the Flipkart app that suggests the new Apple phone is launching soon.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 May 2020 12:24 IST
iPhone SE (2020) Teased to Release in India Soon, Flipkart Opens Registrations

iPhone SE (2020) price in India starts at Rs. 42,500

Highlights
  • Flipkart recently started selling non-essential goods in select areas
  • Apple has started teasing the arrival of iPhone SE (2020)
  • iPhone SE (2020) will be available in three colour options

iPhone SE (2020) was unveiled last month, and this “affordable” new offering from Apple is priced in India starting at Rs. 42,500. India availability and sale details were not announced at the global launch of the phone, given the lockdown restrictions, but e-retailer Flipkart has now started teasing the phone's arrival. The e-commerce giant has started taking registrations of interest for the new iPhone SE. A new Apple banner is showing up inside the Flipkart app, and the iPhone SE (2020) is listed as ‘coming soon'.

Gadgets 360 has spotted this new iPhone SE (2020) banner on the Flipkart app, and users can register to get notified about iPhone SE (2020) India sale details. The e-commerce giant asks for your email ID and phone number to get notified. Flipkart recently started selling non-essential items in green and orange zones in the country. In red zones, online selling is still restricted to essential goods only. Now that restrictions have been partially relaxed, Apple may be looking to start selling the newly launched iPhone SE (2020) in India soon.

To recall, the iPhone SE (2020) was launched last month with a price tag set at Rs. 42,500 for the 64GB storage variant, at Rs. 47,800 for 128GB storage variant, and at Rs. 58,300 for the 256GB storage variant. It will be available in the country in Black, White, and PRODUCT (RED) colour options. While Flipkart availability has been confirmed, there is no word on where else the phone will be sold. Flipkart is calling it a “Flipkart Unique” product, suggesting that Flipkart may exclusively carry the phone online.

iPhone SE (2020) specifications, features

The iPhone SE (2020) runs on iOS 13, and features a 4.7-inch Retina HD (750x1334 pixels) IPS LCD display with True Tone tech and Haptic Touch support. It is powered by the Apple A13 Bionic chip. The phone has a single 12-megapixel camera sensor (f/1.8 aperture + OIS) at the back along with a LED True Tone flash. Camera features include 4K video at 60fps, Portrait mode, and Smart HDR. For selfies and video chat, there is a 7-megapixel camera at the front, with f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options on the iPhone SE (2020) include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Lightning port. It lacks a 3.5mm audio port, but offers IP67 water and dust resistance, and comes with Touch ID support. The phone measures 138.4x67.3x7.3mm and weighs 148 grams. The iPhone SE (2020) is said to last about as long as the iPhone 8, with up to 13 hours of video playback time, and 40 hours of audio playback time.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone SE 2020, iPhone SE 2020 Price in India, iPhone SE 2020 Features, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Apple to Reopen Some Stores in the US Next Week
Comment
 
 

