iPhone SE (2020) Camera Offers Good Exposure, Poor Zoom Shots: DxOMark

iPhone SE (2020) manages to score 101 points for its camera and a modest 84 points for its selfie camera.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 June 2020 19:19 IST
iPhone SE (2020) portrait mode seems to struggle with depth estimation

Highlights
  • iPhone SE (2020) zoom shots reportedly offer low detail
  • iPhone SE (2020) photo score matches old Google Pixel 3
  • The background detail is soft is selfie mode

iPhone SE (2020) has been put through the DxOMark camera testing, and the phone has managed to score an overall 101 points for its camera and a modest 84 points for its selfie camera. The phone was launched in India in April and it aims to offer modest specifications at a cheaper price. DxOMark lauds the iPhone SE (2020)'s exposure and contrast. However it states that the device ‘falls short for zoom and bokeh shots compared to top performers'.

In the DxOMark camera review, the iPhone SE (2020) scores 103 points for its photo-taking skills and 98 points for its video recording skills. The review says that the phone does well in areas of exposure and colour, and manages to preserve detail in outdoor shots as well. However, there is a bit of disappointment in zoom and bokeh shots due to the lack of a dedicated depth sensor. The iPhone SE (2020) sits between the Redmi K20 Pro (with an overall score of 102) and the iPhone XR (with an overall score of 101).

DxoMark notes that iPhone SE (2020) portrait mode struggles with depth estimation and often blurs objects connected to the subject. The review says that details in the iPhone SE's zoom shots is low, too. It adds, “It's not quite as consistent as some of the best 4K devices we've tested, with texture rendering dropping off a little indoors, and more noticeably in low light.” iPhone SE (2020) camera's autofocus is also said to be passable with the exact words being ‘could be improved'. The iPhone SE (2020) photo score matches those of old devices like the Google Pixel 3.

In the selfie segment, the newly launched Apple device scored 85 points for photo and 83 points for video. The front camera is lauded for its accurate white balance and target exposure. The review says that the details are well preserved at closer distance and depth estimation is accurate for simulated bokeh and spotlights are pleasant.

However, the iPhone SE (2020) background detail is soft while taking selfies, and noise is visible under all tested conditions. It is important to know that the iPhone SE (2020) is positioned in the mid-range segment, and its scores are quite competitive with phones found at similar price points.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2020)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern processor
  • Slim, light, easy to use
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Regular iOS updates likely for many years
  • Bad
  • Dated looks and small screen
  • Single rear camera
  • Average battery life
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2020) review
Display 4.70-inch
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 13
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone SE 2020, iPhone SE 2020 Camera Review, iPhone SE 2020 Camera, iPhone SE, iPhone, Apple, Dxomark
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 12 Series to Ship Without EarPods, Charging Adapter: Report

