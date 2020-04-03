Technology News
loading

Apple Store Tips iPhone SE Branding for iPhone 9, Storage and Colour Variants Leaked

Apple Store listing suggests that the next-generation iPhone SE will use the design of iPhone 8.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 April 2020 11:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Store Tips iPhone SE Branding for iPhone 9, Storage and Colour Variants Leaked

New iPhone SE’s existence has been suggested by Apple Store through a screen protector listing

Highlights
  • iPhone 9 wouldn’t be the name of Apple’s new affordable iPhone
  • Instead, Apple is expected to call it new iPhone SE or iPhone SE (2020)
  • New iPhone SE model is tipped to include Apple A13 chip

Apple seems to be all set to launch its anticipated 4.7-inch iPhone and it is reported to be called “iPhone SE” 2020 model. This is unlike the previous rumours that suggested it as the iPhone 9 or the iPhone SE 2. While the Cupertino, California-based company is yet to make the announcement, a Belkin screen protector for the new iPhone SE model has been listed on the official Apple Store, giving further credibility to iPhone SE (2020) name and its existence. The online listing also gives credence to the reports about the new low-cost iPhone using iPhone 8 design. Separately, colour options and storage variants of the upcoming iPhone SE model have also surfaced online.

The listing on the online Apple Store shows the Belkin InvisiGlass Ultra Screen Protection that is listed to be compatible with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 as well as the new iPhone SE. This means that there won't be any differences in terms of the design of the next-generation iPhone SE and the iPhone 8 that was launched back in 2017 with the design identical to that of the iPhone 7. Some previous rumours already claimed that the new entry-level iPhone will come in the chassis of the iPhone 8.

If we look at the existing iPhone SE model, it comes in the body of the iPhone 5s, though has the camera and the processor of the iPhone 6s. So it is quite possible that Apple would follow the same pattern this time and offer the new iPhone SE with the iPhone 8 chassis but having the A13 processor of the iPhone 11 series, something that's also already a part of the rumour mill.

Apple is offering the screen protector in both 4.7- and 5.5-inch sizes. However, the latter is limited to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8. This is contrary to some earlier reports that had suggested a bigger iPhone SE model also in the pipeline -- alongside the regular model. Nevertheless, the company may include both in its official announcement.

The online listing was first noticed by YouTuber Aaron Zollo earlier today and its existence has been confirmed by Gadgets 360. This suggests that the iPhone SE (2020) launch could be imminent.

In addition to the listing of the screen protector, 9to5Mac has reported some fresh details about the new iPhone SE. The upcoming model is said to have three colour options, namely Black, White, and PRODUCT (Red). It is also reported to be joined by five distinct official cases in silicone and leather materials, and will be offered in three storage options -- 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

Previous reports have suggested that the new iPhone SE price could be set at $399 (roughly Rs. 30,300). It is also likely to retain the Touch ID fingerprint sensor, though you wouldn't get 3D Touch support that was there on the iPhone 8.

Apple may make the announcement of the new iPhone SE very soon, a sentiment echoed by 9to5Mac, but considering the coronavirus outbreak across the globe, it is likely to face some supply delays.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple iPhone SE, new iPhone SE, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone SE 2, iPhone 9, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Oppo A12 Specifications Tipped, Said to Include Helio P35 SoC and 4,230mAh Battery

Related Stories

Apple Store Tips iPhone SE Branding for iPhone 9, Storage and Colour Variants Leaked
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s the Netflix India Release Time for Money Heist Season 4
  2. Zoom App Said to Have Have Serious Security Flaws on Windows, macOS
  3. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Dual-Screen Slim Gaming Laptop Launched
  4. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  5. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
  6. Government Launches Aarogya Setu COVID-19 Tracker App on Android, iOS
  7. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  9. Government Launches Coronavirus-Tracker Apps: The List So Far
  10. New iPhone SE Tipped By Official Apple Store Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Coronavirus: Google to Publish User Location Data to Help Governments Tackle COVID-19 Pandemic
  2. Money Heist Season 4 Is Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  3. Disney to Furlough Some Employees Over Virus-Forced Shutdowns
  4. Ukraine Asks Elon Musk for Ventilators to Fight Virus
  5. Sony WF-XB700 Extra Bass True Wireless Earphones, WH-CH710N Affordable Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched
  6. Redmi 8A Pro With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Store Tips iPhone SE Branding for iPhone 9, Storage and Colour Variants Leaked
  8. Oppo A12 Specifications Tipped, Said to Include Helio P35 SoC and 4,230mAh Battery
  9. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Now Has Every (Possible) Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com