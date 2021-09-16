Technology News
iPhone SE (2020) 256GB Reportedly Discontinued, Delisted From Apple India Store

iPhone SE (2020) is now only available in 64GB and 128GB storage options.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 September 2021 12:38 IST
iPhone SE (2020) 256GB Reportedly Discontinued, Delisted From Apple India Store

iPhone SE (2020) comes in Black, White, and (PRODUCT) RED colourways

Highlights
  • iPhone SE (2020) 64GB storage option is listed for Rs. 39,900
  • Flipkart lists iPhone SE (2020) at a price of Rs. 47,999
  • iPhone SE (2020) 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 44,900

iPhone SE (2020) model's top-of-the-line storage option has reportedly been discontinued in India. The storage option is no longer listed on Apple's online store in India either. iPhone SE (2020) was announced in three storage options — 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB — last year. The 256GB storage option was the most premium offering of the lot, and it's no longer listed just days after the iPhone 13 series launch. Apple also cut the prices of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 11 after the launch event.

iPhone-ticker.de first spotted that the iPhone SE (2020) 256GB storage option is no longer listed on Apple's online store. As mentioned, even the India online store doesn't list the 256GB model any longer, and only offers iPhone SE (2020) in 64GB and 128GB storage options. The 64GB storage option is listed for Rs. 39,900 and the 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 44,900. iPhone SE (2020) is listed in Black, White, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options.

Online sites still have the iPhone SE (2020) 256GB storage option up for grabs, but this is likely to remain till stocks last. Flipkart has listed the 256GB storage option for Rs. 47,999. There is up to Rs. 15,000 off on exchange. The storage option is listed in all colour options and has offers like 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and EMIs starting from Rs. 1,641 per month.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) specifications

Apple iPhone SE (2020) comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD (750x1,334 pixels) IPS LCD display. It features Apple's A13 Bionic chip. On the rear, the phone has a 12-megapixel camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) with 4K 60fps video recording capability. The camera also allows you to capture portraits and supports Smart HDR. There is a 7-megapixel front camera for selfies.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13 leaks and what we expect from the Apple event.
iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2020)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern processor
  • Slim, light, easy to use
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Regular iOS updates likely for many years
  • Bad
  • Dated looks and small screen
  • Single rear camera
  • Average battery life
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2020) review
Display 4.70-inch
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 13
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Further reading: iPhone SE 2020, iPhone SE 2020 Specifications, iPhone SE 2020 Price in India
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
DoorDash Sues New York City Over Customer Data Law, Second Lawsuit in Week

Comment
 
 

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
