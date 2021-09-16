iPhone SE (2020) model's top-of-the-line storage option has reportedly been discontinued in India. The storage option is no longer listed on Apple's online store in India either. iPhone SE (2020) was announced in three storage options — 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB — last year. The 256GB storage option was the most premium offering of the lot, and it's no longer listed just days after the iPhone 13 series launch. Apple also cut the prices of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 11 after the launch event.

iPhone-ticker.de first spotted that the iPhone SE (2020) 256GB storage option is no longer listed on Apple's online store. As mentioned, even the India online store doesn't list the 256GB model any longer, and only offers iPhone SE (2020) in 64GB and 128GB storage options. The 64GB storage option is listed for Rs. 39,900 and the 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 44,900. iPhone SE (2020) is listed in Black, White, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options.

Online sites still have the iPhone SE (2020) 256GB storage option up for grabs, but this is likely to remain till stocks last. Flipkart has listed the 256GB storage option for Rs. 47,999. There is up to Rs. 15,000 off on exchange. The storage option is listed in all colour options and has offers like 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and EMIs starting from Rs. 1,641 per month.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) specifications

Apple iPhone SE (2020) comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD (750x1,334 pixels) IPS LCD display. It features Apple's A13 Bionic chip. On the rear, the phone has a 12-megapixel camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) with 4K 60fps video recording capability. The camera also allows you to capture portraits and supports Smart HDR. There is a 7-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.