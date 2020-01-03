Technology News
loading

Apple May Launch Two 'iPhone SE 2' Models in 2020

iPhone SE 2 models will reportedly not have the 3D Touch feature, removed from the iPhone 11 by the company.

By | Updated: 3 January 2020 16:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple May Launch Two 'iPhone SE 2' Models in 2020

Apple iPhone SE 2 will have colour options such as silver, space grey, and red

Highlights
  • iPhone SE 2 models are expected to feature 5.5 and 6.1-inch diplays
  • Initial model of the iPhone SE 2 is expected to resemble the iPhone 8
  • iPhone SE 2 models will not have 3D Touch feature

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch two 'iPhone SE 2' models in 2020, in different sizes. The upcoming iPhone SE 2 models are expected to feature a 5.5 and a 6.1-inch LCD display, Digitimes reported recently. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also suggests there could be another "iPhone SE 2" model on the way, dubbed the "iPhone SE 2 Plus," but in the first half of 2021.

The initial model of the so-called ‘iPhone SE 2' is expected to resemble the iPhone 8, including a Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 chip and 3GB of RAM. The iPhone SE 2 models will use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11's version.

This will benefit multiple iPhone suppliers, including Pending Holdings, Xinxing, and AT&S, even though the SLP will be a less expensive component than the one used in the iPhone 11 series of devices.

The iPhone SE 2 models will not have the 3D Touch feature, removed from the iPhone 11 by the company. Also, it will use a Touch ID fingerprint reader, not Face ID.

The phone will have three colour options such as silver, space grey and red.

Earlier Kuo had said, Apple was preparing to release a new iPad Pro, a new MacBook and an augmented reality (AR) headset by the first half of 2020.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone SE 2, Apple, iPhone SE 2 Plus
Oyo Said to List Rooms from Unavailable Hotels, Pressure Employees to Get New Listings
Realme X50 5G Spotted on TENAA, Listing Tips 6.57-Inch Display and 4,100mAh Battery

Related Stories

Apple May Launch Two 'iPhone SE 2' Models in 2020
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  2. D-Link Unveils New Wi-Fi Routers With Mesh System and Wi-Fi 6 Support
  3. Redmi Note 8 Variant With 8GB of RAM Spotted on TENAA
  4. Blaupunkt BU680 4K Smart LED TV (BLA43BU680) Review
  5. Vivo S1 Pro India Launch: Here’s Everything We Know About It
  6. Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Official Listing Reveals Price, Specifications
  7. Is Realme X2 Better Than Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20?
  8. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,490
  9. Xiaomi, ISRO in Advanced Talks Over Support for 'India's GPS' NavIC
  10. Fake Food Shops Flourish on Swiggy, Zomato Leaving Consumers in Distress
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Concept One Teased to Sport 'Invisible Camera' With Colour-Shifting Glass Technology
  2. D-Link Launches New Range of Wi-Fi Routers With Mesh System and Wi-Fi 6 Support
  3. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Realme X50 5G Spotted on TENAA, Listing Tips 6.57-Inch Display and 4,100mAh Battery
  5. Apple May Launch Two 'iPhone SE 2' Models in 2020
  6. Oyo Said to List Rooms from Unavailable Hotels, Pressure Employees to Get New Listings
  7. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Receive One-Handed Mode With OxygenOS Open Beta 8 Update
  8. Google Shuts Down Xiaomi's Nest Hub, Assistant Integration After Users Reports Seeing Strangers' Camera Feeds
  9. Tesla Announces Price Cut for China-Made Model 3 Before Delivery
  10. Indian Navy Bans Smartphones, Social Media on Bases, Ships
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.