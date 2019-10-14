Apple-focused analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now released a new investor note detailing more information about the rumoured iPhone SE 2. According to the report, the iPhone SE 2 will be launched in the first quarter of 2020 and it will be priced at $399 (roughly Rs. 28,200). The affordable iPhone variant will come equipped with the latest Apple A13 Bionic chip but will not integrate 3D Touch. Kuo has detailed other specifications of the iPhone SE 2, including its colour options, RAM, and storage models.

The Ming-Chi Kuo not, obtained by MacRumors, has detailed the specifications of the iPhone SE 2. The note reiterates that the iPhone SE 2 will be powered by the A13 Bionic chip paired with 3GB LPDDR4X RAM. Storage options will be offered in 64GB and 128GB options, and it will reportedly not offer 3D Touch support. The iPhone SE 2 will arrive in Space Grey, Silver, and Red colour options.

The report says that the iPhone SE 2 will be priced at $399 (roughly Rs. 28,200), same as the iPhone SE was priced at launch. Kuo also claims that the iPhone SE 2 will be positioned as an upgrade to the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s, and will feature a design aesthetic that is similar to the iPhone 8.

In previous reports, Kuo suggested that the iPhone SE 2 will have a 4.7-inch LCD display and will integrate Touch ID on the home button. It should run on the latest version of iOS 13 when it launches. It is also speculated that following the launch of the iPhone SE 2, the Cupertino company would stop selling the iPhone 8 to make room for the new offering.

Apple is predicted to sell 30-40 million units of the iPhone SE 2 throughout 2020.