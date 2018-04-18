iPhone SE 2, an imminent upgrade to 2016's iPhone SE, has been rumoured to launch for a while now. The past few months have revealed certain hints and rumours that point towards the announcement of Apple's latest compact iPhone in the next few weeks. In the latest set of leaks, a major European regulatory agency has outed certain iPhone models that have not yet been launched, pointing towards the impending launch of the iPhone SE 2.

Listings on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reveal 11 iPhone model numbers - namely A1920, A1921, A1984, A2097, A2098, A2099, A2101, A2103, A2104, A2105 and A2106 - that have not yet been announced to the public, as per a report by French media outlet Consomac. This leads us to believe that they could part of the iPhone SE 2 lineup. The iPhone SE was launched back in March 2016 and the timing appears to be eerily similar. Alternatively, we could also see the compact iPhone's arrival at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2018 in June this year.

The EEC's authenticity has been proven, in the past, to be on point as the Commission had accurately predicted the launch of the latest iPad models about two weeks before launch, claims AppleInsider.

Recently, reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had claimed that while chances of an iPhone SE 2 seem bleak, Apple could be working on the iPhone SE's successor to offer an affordable option in its premium lineup. According to Kuo, the iPhone SE 2 will not feature 3D sensing capabilities nor will it get wireless charging support.

A separate leak from China suggests the iPhone SE 2 will indeed arrive at WWDC. According to the report, the upcoming handset will sport a 4.2-inch display, an A10 SoC, 2GB of RAM, 32GB/ 128GB, and Touch ID support. It is unlikely that Face ID will be a feature on the iPhone SE 2.