Apple-watching analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that iPhone SE 2 is scheduled to go into mass production in January 2020 and be launch at the end of March.

Kuo expects the device to look similar to the iPhone 8 and believes it will be a popular upgrade option for existing iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s owners, MacRumors reported on Monday, citing an investor note shared by Kuo. It is also claimed to be a "key growth driver" for Apple in 2020.

He had earlier said, the phone would have an Apple A13 SoC, also being used in the iPhone 11, along with 3GB LPDDR4X RAM and could start selling at $399 (roughly Rs. 28,200) - the same as the original iPhone SE at launch. The analyst had also said it would sport a 4.7-inch LCD display.

Kuo had also said the iPhone SE 2 will not have the 3D Touch feature, removed from the iPhone 11 by the company. Also, it will use a Touch ID fingerprint reader, not Face ID. The budget smartphone is said to come in 64GB and 128GB storage options, as well as Red, Silver, and Space Grey colour variants. It is also speculated that following the launch of the iPhone SE 2, the Cupertino company would stop selling the iPhone 8 to make room for the new offering. Apple is predicted to sell 30-40 million units of the iPhone SE 2 throughout 2020.

Earlier Kuo had said, Apple was preparing to release a new iPad Pro, a new MacBook, and an augmented reality (AR) headset by the first half of 2020.