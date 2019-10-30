Technology News
iPhone SE 2 to Launch in March, Enter Mass Production in January: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone SE 2 is a long-anticipated model, and it's said to be powered by the Apple A13 SoC.

Updated: 30 October 2019 12:47 IST
iPhone SE 2 to Launch in March, Enter Mass Production in January: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple is said to bring the iPhone SE 2 with the A13 SoC, which is powering iPhone 11 series

Highlights
  • iPhone SE 2 is said to debut without 3D Touch feature
  • Apple would offer the iPhone SE 2 at a starting price of $399
  • Earlier, Kuo said Apple was set to unveil new iPad Pro in Q1 2020

Apple-watching analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that iPhone SE 2 is scheduled to go into mass production in January 2020 and be launch at the end of March.

Kuo expects the device to look similar to the iPhone 8 and believes it will be a popular upgrade option for existing iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s owners, MacRumors reported on Monday, citing an investor note shared by Kuo. It is also claimed to be a "key growth driver" for Apple in 2020.

He had earlier said, the phone would have an Apple A13 SoC, also being used in the iPhone 11, along with 3GB LPDDR4X RAM and could start selling at $399 (roughly Rs. 28,200) - the same as the original iPhone SE at launch. The analyst had also said it would sport a 4.7-inch LCD display.

Kuo had also said the iPhone SE 2 will not have the 3D Touch feature, removed from the iPhone 11 by the company. Also, it will use a Touch ID fingerprint reader, not Face ID. The budget smartphone is said to come in 64GB and 128GB storage options, as well as Red, Silver, and Space Grey colour variants. It is also speculated that following the launch of the iPhone SE 2, the Cupertino company would stop selling the iPhone 8 to make room for the new offering. Apple is predicted to sell 30-40 million units of the iPhone SE 2 throughout 2020.

Earlier Kuo had said, Apple was preparing to release a new iPad Pro, a new MacBook, and an augmented reality (AR) headset by the first half of 2020.

Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Stable Update in India, Users Report
Sony PlayStation Vue Streaming Service to Shut Down in January, Company Cites Competition
iPhone SE 2 to Launch in March, Enter Mass Production in January: Ming-Chi Kuo
