Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone SE 2 Without Earphone Jack, Face ID to Launch in May: Report

 
, 21 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
iPhone SE 2 Without Earphone Jack, Face ID to Launch in May: Report

Apple iPhone SE

Highlights

  • iPhone SE 2 may not adopt design language of iPhone X
  • Apple may remove the headphone jack
  • A10 Fusion SoC may make its way into iPhone SE 2

iPhone SE 2 has been rumoured to launch as a successor to the two-year-old iPhone SE for quite some time now. Over the last few months, many leaks and speculations have pointed towards the announcement of Apple's next compact iPhone. As per new reports, Apple will launch the long-awaited iPhone SE 2 in May this year. While it is expected that the Cupertino, California-based giant may remove the headphone jack, it may pack the A10 Fusion processor in the smartphone.

A Japanese site Macotakara has revealed new details about the rumoured iPhone SE 2, based on information shared by a case maker. Citing iPhone case manufacturers at the Global Sources Mobile Electronics trade-show, the report claims that Apple is making its second-generation iPhone SE, and is planning to announce the handset in May. The latest information comes on the heels of Eurasian regulatory filings earlier this month that suggested that the smartphone launch is just a few weeks away.

According to the latest report, the physical design of the iPhone SE 2 will be very similar to that of the previous handset. Interestingly, Apple may stay with the Touch ID, instead of the new Face ID feature. However, the most notable change could be the removal of the headphone jack from the iPhone SE 2, which should also enable Apple to slim down the smartphone.

Also, in the iPhone SE 2, Apple is said to be including wireless charging. However, it was not clear from the report whether the company will go for a newer glass build instead of the aluminium construction of its predecessor. As mentioned, the handset may also get the A10 Fusion processor that Apple debuted during the iPhone 7 series launch. Another feature mentioned in the report was support for HEIF/ HEVC media recordings.

It is worth noting that Apple has not confirmed any official plans regarding the iPhone SE launch. However, with several reports claiming that the smartphone will be released next month, it could only be a matter of weeks before an unveiling event is announced. Also, Apple may wait until the WWDC event that will start on June 4, to announce the latest smartphone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone SE 2, Apple iPhone SE 2, iPhone SE 2 Specifications, Apple iPhone SE, iPhone SE, Mobiles
Flipkart Stake Sale to Walmart Could Happen as Early as Next Week; Deal Pegged at $18 Billion
iPhone SE 2 Without Earphone Jack, Face ID to Launch in May: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V9
TRENDING
  1. Moto G6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Honor 7X vs Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime
  2. Airtel in Talks With Netflix to Offer Subscription Free to Users: Report
  3. Mi 6X (Mi A2) Selfie Teaser Shows Upcoming Xiaomi Phone's Portrait Mode
  4. iPad (2018) Now Available to Buy in India
  5. Honor MagicBook With MacBook-Like Design, 12-Hour Battery Life Launched
  6. God of War Story and Ending Explained - What Happened
  7. Moto E5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Nokia 5 vs Redmi Y1
  8. Vivo V9 Youth With 6.3-Inch FullView Display Launched in India
  9. iPhone SE 2 May Arrive Next Month Without Earphone Jack
  10. Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play With 18:9 Displays Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.