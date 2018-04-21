iPhone SE 2 has been rumoured to launch as a successor to the two-year-old iPhone SE for quite some time now. Over the last few months, many leaks and speculations have pointed towards the announcement of Apple's next compact iPhone. As per new reports, Apple will launch the long-awaited iPhone SE 2 in May this year. While it is expected that the Cupertino, California-based giant may remove the headphone jack, it may pack the A10 Fusion processor in the smartphone.

A Japanese site Macotakara has revealed new details about the rumoured iPhone SE 2, based on information shared by a case maker. Citing iPhone case manufacturers at the Global Sources Mobile Electronics trade-show, the report claims that Apple is making its second-generation iPhone SE, and is planning to announce the handset in May. The latest information comes on the heels of Eurasian regulatory filings earlier this month that suggested that the smartphone launch is just a few weeks away.

According to the latest report, the physical design of the iPhone SE 2 will be very similar to that of the previous handset. Interestingly, Apple may stay with the Touch ID, instead of the new Face ID feature. However, the most notable change could be the removal of the headphone jack from the iPhone SE 2, which should also enable Apple to slim down the smartphone.

Also, in the iPhone SE 2, Apple is said to be including wireless charging. However, it was not clear from the report whether the company will go for a newer glass build instead of the aluminium construction of its predecessor. As mentioned, the handset may also get the A10 Fusion processor that Apple debuted during the iPhone 7 series launch. Another feature mentioned in the report was support for HEIF/ HEVC media recordings.

It is worth noting that Apple has not confirmed any official plans regarding the iPhone SE launch. However, with several reports claiming that the smartphone will be released next month, it could only be a matter of weeks before an unveiling event is announced. Also, Apple may wait until the WWDC event that will start on June 4, to announce the latest smartphone.