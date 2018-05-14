Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone SE 2 With Face ID, Notch Display Tipped to Launch in September

 
, 14 May 2018
iPhone SE 2 With Face ID, Notch Display Tipped to Launch in September

Highlights

  • iPhone SE 2 will come with a display notch
  • It will also support Face ID
  • The smartphone may launch in September

The increasing amount of iPhone SE 2 leaks led us to believe that the smartphone is in the offing, and would launch soon. The regulatory filings last month gave weight to a May or June launch rumour, but now a new leak seems to refute all those claims. Reportedly, iPhone SE 2 will not launch before September, and currently it is nowhere close to mass production, so much so that even the design hasn't been narrowed down.

A new Macotakara report states that Apple hasn't decided on the design of the iPhone SE 2 yet and is working on multiple prototypes to narrow it down. While a 6-inch display is being considered, there's also a possibility of the old format to be retained. All the prototypes have one thing in common though - they all have a notch display and support Face ID, just like the iPhone X.

As for the launch date, while early reports suggested a May or early June release, this report says that the iPhone SE 2 won't see the light of the day till September. It most likely will launch alongside the iPhone X refresh at its annual iPhone event, and be the cheaper substitute.

Even though it's going to be a while before the commercial release and the design hasn't even been finalised, case makers have started to take pre-orders already. Leaks also suggest that the iPhone SE 2 may have a glass back and could support the headphone jack as well.

The iPhone SE 2 may also get the Apple A10 Fusion processor that Apple debuted during the iPhone 7 series launch. Another expected feature is the support for HEIF/ HEVC media recordings. Other rumoured specifications include a 2GB of RAM, and 32GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage. The iPhone SE 2 is expected to be made in India, at the Wistron plant.

Comments

