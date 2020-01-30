We already seem to know a lot about Apple's 2020 plans, thanks to leaks, rumours, and investor notes from the likes of Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Now, Kuo is back with yet another investor note to further detail the Cupertino, California-based company's plans for the first half of this year. Kuo reiterates that Apple will bring a low-cost iPhone, MacBook Pro or MacBook Air refresh, and refreshed iPad Pro. Kuo also adds that the company will likely bring ultra-wideband tracking tags, high-end headphones, and a wireless charging mat.

“We forecast that Apple's major new hardware products in 1H20 include the 4.7-inch LCD iPhone, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro/Air, smaller wireless charging mat, UWB tag, and a high-end Bluetooth headphone," wrote Kuo in an investor note for TF International Securities, according to MacRumors.

As per the details from the Ming-Chi Kuo investor note, the low-cost iPhone, refresh iPad Pro, and the refreshed MacBook Pro or MacBook Air (or both?) are going to the biggest new products from the company in H1 2020.

From what we already know about the low-cost iPhone that is likely a successor significant old iPhone SE, the phone is likely to feature a 4.7-inch LCD and Touch ID home button. It is expected to be powered by Apple's A13 chip and feature 3GB of RAM. The launch is rumoured for March this year and it could start at $399 (roughly Rs. 28,500) in the US. If the iPhone SE launch pricing in India is any indication, don't hold out for a price tag around Rs. 29,999, it is more likely to be close to Rs. 39,999, same as iPhone SE, unless Apple decides to do a HomePod on us. For those of you who aren't updated on the HomePad news, the company on Wednesday revealed that it is bringing the HomePod to India soon with a pricing of Rs. 19,990 that is actually less than $299 price tag in the US.

iPad Pro refresh could join iPhone SE 2, or be released around the same time. It is rumoured to include the triple camera system from the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. These shooters are also said to support 3D sensing for augmented reality (AR). To recall, iPad Pro was last refreshed in 2018, so, it is about time.

Kuo isn't very clear in the investor note whether the analyst believes that just MacBook Pro is expected to be refreshed or just MacBook Air or both of those laptops. 13-inch MacBook Pro seems to be most likely contender for a refresh with the scissor-style keyboard that company included on the 16-inch model. Newer processors will also certainly be added.

Coming to the accessories, the small wireless charging mat seems like an interesting product after the company cancelled its much-anticipated AirPower charging mat. No details are currently available about this wireless charging mat. If the AirPower fiasco is any indication, it will likely support charging one device at a time.

The high-end headphones mentioned by Kuo seems like the rumoured Apple-branded headphones. The only thing new about them right now is that they will support Bluetooth, without which they can't really be wireless.

Apple has also been said to be working on Tile-like tracking tags. According to Kuo, these tags will support ultra-wideband radio technology that should ideally make their easier to locate. The tags have been rumoured to be called AirTags in the past.