iPhone SE 2 May Sell at Least 20 Million Units in 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo

Kuo claims Apple will sell between 20 million and 30 million iPhone SE 2 units next year.

By | Updated: 7 November 2019 16:42 IST
Highlights
  • iPhone SE 2 will use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB for its motherboard
  • Kuo expects the iPhone SE 2 to look similar to the iPhone 8
  • Kuo believes it will be popular upgrade option for iPhone 6, 6s users

Apple-watching analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the iPhone maker will ship at least 20 million iPhone SE 2 units in 2020, following the device's launch in the first half of the year.

If all goes well for Apple, Kuo also offers an optimistic prediction of up to 30 million units due to potential popularity of the device, Apple Insider reported on Wednesday, citing a new investor note by Kuo.

As per the report, the iPhone SE 2 will use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11's version.

This will benefit multiple iPhone suppliers, including Pending Holdings, Xinxing, and AT&S, even though the SLP will be a less expensive component than the one used in the iPhone 11 series of devices.

Kuo expects the iPhone SE 2 to look similar to the iPhone 8 and believes it will be a popular upgrade option for existing iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s owners.

He had earlier said, the phone would have an A13 chip, also being used in iPhone 11, along with 3GB RAM, and could start selling at $399 (roughly Rs. 28,300).

The phone will have three colour options such as Silver, Space Grey, and Red.

Further reading: iPhone SE 2, Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple
