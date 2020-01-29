Technology News
Apple Planning to Make 6 Million iPhone SE 2 Units in Early 2020: Report

6 million iPhone SE 2 units are estimated to sell for about $475 (roughly Rs. 33,800) each, a Cohen & Company analyst said.

By | Updated: 29 January 2020 12:01 IST
Apple produced 70 million iPhone models for the holiday quarter

Highlights
  • Apple mulling to make 116 million iPhone units in the first half of 2020
  • Apple produced 70 million iPhone models for the holiday quarter
  • iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models accounted for 74 percent of the phones

Apple is mulling to make 116 million iPhone units in the first half of the fiscal year 2020, according to a recent estimate by Cohen & Company analyst Krish Sankar.

A note to investors by Cohen's Sankar estimates that Apple produced 70 million iPhone models for the holiday quarter. Of those 70 million, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models accounted for 74 percent, or about 52 million.

For the first calendar quarter of 2020, Apple is predicted to build 46 million iPhone units of varying models, up 12 percent year-over-year. In that 46 million are six million iPhone SE 2 units that Sankar estimates will sell for about $475 each, Apple Insider reported on Monday.

It is being said that the demand for the upcoming iPhone 9 would be likely if Apple manages to price it within the $500 mark, which Sankar claims is highly possible.

Sankar estimates the low-cost iPhone will be priced at $475, at par with the launch price of the 1st generation iPhone SE.

The iPhone maker had designed the original SE around the then flagship iPhone 6s, and the device is still manufactured in India.

