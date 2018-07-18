NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone Lost at Sea Found by Scuba Diver When It Received a Text Message

 
, 18 July 2018
iPhone Lost at Sea Found by Scuba Diver When It Received a Text Message

Photo Credit: CerysHearsey/ BNPS

Highlights

  • A scuba diver in Dorset found an iPhone lost at sea for two days
  • The phone lit up upon receiving a text message
  • It was in a waterproof case and had 84 percent of battery life

A text message on an iPhone helped it meet its owner even when it was dropped to the seabed for two days. A scuba diver in Dorset found the iPhone at the bottom of the sea when it lit up upon receiving the message. She noticed the light of the iPhone display on the seabed. The handset was reportedly in a waterproof case and had 84 percent of charge. It was dropped by a kayaker close the coast in Dorset. Last month, a YouTuber had found an iPhone X at the bottom of a river, without any waterproof case, that was said to be submerged for over two weeks.

Scuba diver Cerys Hearsey, 34, spotted the iPhone at the bottom of the sea when she noticed the light of the iPhone display on the seabed about 30-feet down, reports Mirror Online. She took it back to the shore and scrolled through the contacts to find its owner. "I could see the phone sitting on the bottom of the seabed because it received a message and lit up," the scuba diver said.

The adrift iPhone was later returned to Rob Smith, whose Canadian cousin had lost it while the pair were kayaking at Durdle Door in Dorset. It is reported that both kayakers were approaching the famous coastal landmark when the handset topped over the edge of their boat and ultimately reached the bottom of the sea. Hearsey notably found it two days of the incident and arranged to meet with Smith. By that time, the owner of the phone, Smith's cousin, boarded the flight back to Canada.

"The owner of the phone was on a flight back to Canada, so I met with the owner's cousin Rob [Smith]," Hearsey explained. "I only had an hour before I had to return home, but luckily she could pick it up."

Smith was pleased to receive the lost iPhone from the scuba diver. "Cerys [Hearsey] was such a nice lady, and we were over the moon." he said, adding, "My cousin had a lot of pictures of his trip to the UK saved on his phone which he thought he wouldn't be able to see again... He was upset at first and thought that he would have to pay another $900 (roughly Rs. 61,700) for a new phone."

While the iPhone that was found by Hearsey was in a waterproof case, YouTuber Dallas, who runs a channel Man + River, last month reported that he had found a working iPhone X in a river that was without any waterproof case. The YouTuber claimed that the handset was submerged in the river for over two weeks before he found it on his recent dive. Notably, the iPhone X as well as the other recent iPhone models carry an IP67 rating that makes them capable of withstanding immersion in up to one metre of water for 30 minutes. This is far lesser than the depth of a river or a sea.

Comments

