Technology News

iPhone Sales to Resume in Germany as Apple Swaps Intel Chips With Qualcomm

, 14 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPhone Sales to Resume in Germany as Apple Swaps Intel Chips With Qualcomm

Apple said Thursday that it will resume selling older iPhone models in its stores in Germany after they were banned last year, but only with chips from Qualcomm, which is in a global legal battle against the Cupertino company.

Apple said it had "no choice" but to stop using some chips from Intel in iPhones headed to Germany in order to comply with a patent infringement lawsuit Qualcomm won against Apple there in December.

Qualcomm, the world's biggest supplier of mobile chips, sued Apple in Germany alleging that some older iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models violated Qualcomm patents around so-called envelope tracking, a feature that helps mobile phones save battery power while sending and receiving wireless signals. The alleged patent violation stemmed not from Intel chips but yet another Apple supplier - Qorvo - whose chip was only present in older phones with Intel modems.

The court sided with Qualcomm and banned sales of some iPhone models that used Intel modem chips, leading Apple to pull the devices from its 15 retail stories in Germany and its online store in the country.

The ban was a victory in Qualcomm's legal conflict with Apple.

The iPhone maker has alleged that Qualcomm engaged in illegal patent licensing practices to protect a monopoly on so-called modem chips, which connect mobile phones to wireless data networks. Qualcomm has in turn alleged that Apple has infringed its patents. A major case between the two goes to trial in the United States in April.

Apple began phasing in Intel's modem chips in 2016 after years of using chips exclusively from Qualcomm. In last year's iPhone models, Apple dropped Qualcomm's chips completely in favor of Intel's.

But Qualcomm has continued to supply Apple with chips for older models, and Apple on Thursday said it would use only those for German iPhone 7 and 8 models.

"Qualcomm is attempting to use injunctions against our products to try to get Apple to succumb to their extortionist demands," Apple said in a statement to Reuters.

Newer iPhones with Intel chips remain on sale in Germany.

"Intel's modem products are not involved in this lawsuit and are not subject to this or any other injunction," Steven Rodgers, Intel's general counsel, said in a statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Germany
Amazon Probed by Austria Over Alleged Unfair Trade Practices
Tesla Rushes Model 3s to China Before Trade-War Truce Expires
iPhone Sales to Resume in Germany as Apple Swaps Intel Chips With Qualcomm
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 India Launch Date Confirmed
  2. Samsung Galaxy M30 Price in India, Release Date Tipped
  3. Tata Sky, Sun Direct Remove Network Charges on Free-to-Air Channels: Report
  4. NASA Finally Bids Adieu to Opportunity, the Mars Rover That Kept Going
  5. Amazon Prime Video Announces 7 New, Returning Series From India
  6. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Receiving OxygenOS Update With Google Duo Integration
  7. WhatsApp Update Overhauls Settings Section, Shows Network Usage Info
  8. Samsung’s Next-Gen Galaxy A-Series Phones Launching in India Starting March
  9. Oppo F11 Pro With 48-Megapixel Sensor to Launch in India Soon
  10. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale for Fourth Time in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.