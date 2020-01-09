Technology News
loading

iPhone Sales in China Up 18 Percent in December, Government Data Shows

After a peak period in 2015, iPhone sales in China stagnated due to several factors.

By | Updated: 9 January 2020 18:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone Sales in China Up 18 Percent in December, Government Data Shows

Apple is scheduled to release its next quarterly financial report in late January

Highlights
  • Sales of iPhone in China in December jumped more than 18 percent
  • China is gearing up for the Lunar New Year in late January
  • Apple shipped roughly 3.2 million phones in China in December

Sales of Apple's iPhone in China in December jumped more than 18 percent year on year, government data showed on Thursday.

China is gearing up for the Lunar New Year in late January, a major gift-giving holiday.

Apple shipped roughly 3.2 million phones in China in December, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology and Reuters calculations showed.

That was up from 2.7 million a year earlier.

After a peak period in 2015, iPhone sales in China stagnated due to factors including longer upgrade cycles and competition from Chinese rivals.

Sales of phones from China's Huawei Technologies have boomed while overseas the company has faced political pressure from Washington over its technology.

In the third quarter of 2019, Huawei accounted for 42 percent of new phone shipments in China, according to research firm IDC.

Throughout 2019, Apple offered discounts and financing schemes aimed at boosting sales in China.

In the company's last earnings call, CEO Tim Cook suggested that such initiatives were successful in attracting more Chinese consumers.

Apple is scheduled to release its next quarterly financial report in late January.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Apple, China, iPhone
OnePlus Announces Screen Technology Event for Next Week, May Announce 120Hz Display Tech: Report

Related Stories

iPhone Sales in China Up 18 Percent in December, Government Data Shows
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5i Launch in India Today: Expected Price, How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Realme 5i Arrives With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  3. PUBG Mobile Update Adds Domination Mode, Begins Season 11 Royale Pass
  4. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price in India Said to Start at Rs. 35,990
  6. Honor Magic Watch 2, Honor Band 5i to Launch in India on January 14
  7. Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Now Works With Any Broadband
  8. Cat S32 Rugged Phone With IP68 Rating, Android 10 Launched at CES 2020
  9. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  10. PUBG Mobile Season 11 Kicks Off on January 10, Domination Mode Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Dolby at CES 2020: Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos Music Launched, Improving on Existing Tech
  2. Tecno Spark Go Plus With 4,000mAh Battery, Helio A22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Offers
  3. Google Sued by Sonos for Allegedly Stealing Its Wireless Speaker Tech
  4. iPhone Sales in China Up 18 Percent in December, Government Data Shows
  5. OnePlus Announces Screen Technology Event for Next Week, May Announce 120Hz Display Tech: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price in India Tipped to Start at Rs. 35,990
  7. TikTok Vulnerabilities Could Allow Account Takeover by Hackers, More: All You Need to Know
  8. Realme Smartwatch Expected to Launch in India Soon, Reportedly Receives BIS Certification
  9. CES 2020: Cat S32 Rugged Phone Launched With MIL-STD-810G Build, IP68 Rating, and Android 10
  10. Jio Wi-Fi Calling Service Launched, Supports Over 150 Mobile Devices: Check How to Enable, Benefits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.