Technology News
loading

Apple Warns Retailers About Shortage in Replacement iPhone Units: Report

Apple has told technical staff that replacement iPhones will be short for about two to four weeks

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 5 March 2020 16:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Warns Retailers About Shortage in Replacement iPhone Units: Report

With components sourced out of China, Hong Kong, and Italy, Apple is the worst-hit tech company

Highlights
  • The shortage of replacement iPhone units will be up to 4 weeks
  • Employees have noticed a shortage in spare parts as well
  • Apple has begun seeing shortage in iPhone 11, iPad Pro stocks too

Apple is reportedly warning employees at its retail stores about the shortage of replacement iPhone units due to the coronavirus outbreak. A report has said that Apple has told its technical support staff at stores that replacement iPhones for heavily damaged units will be short for about two to four weeks. This development comes amid an already-bleeding tech industry, which is reported to have seen billions of dollars in losses due to the COVID-19 disease. Apple seems one of the worst-hit amid the tech giants, as it not only the company sources components from China, Hong Kong, and Italy – the three worst hit countries, about 15 percent of its revenue comes from China itself.

The report from Bloomberg cites a memo to the company's 'Geniuses,' as the retail employees are called at Apple. It tells them that they can offer to mail replacement iPhones to customer units and provide loaner units to ease the delays.

The publication also quotes anonymous employees as saying that Apple stores have noticed a shortage of individual parts like the screen or camera, which are used for repairs. The report also mentions that an Apple spokesperson did not respond to requests for a comment.

The news channel in a separate report claims that Apple has begun to see shortage in the iPad Pro and the iPhone 11 stocks as well. Apple's supplier Foxconn had also recently warned that its revenue would drop 15 percent due to coronavirus. It, however, said that it will resume normal production by the end of this month, after halting production amid the outbreak in China.

Apple had already warned of a shortage in iPhone stocks and said that its unlikely that the company will meet its revenue guidance.

The coronavirus outbreak has hit Apple more than any other tech giant, since not only the company sources components for its devices from China, Hong Kong, and Italy, China itself accounts for about 15 percent of Apple's revenue. Further, Apple also counts Korean giants LG and Samsung as its suppliers and sources its chips from a factory in Italy - the third-worst hit country after China and South Korea.

Last month, CEO Tim Cook said that the company has reopened 80 percent of its stores in China and that Apple is closely watching the virus outbreak.

It was also reported that Apple's next generation of phone, the iPhone 12 launch might also be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iPad Pro, iPhone 11, Coronavirus
Google Assistant for Android Can Now Read Entire Webpages Aloud to You
Oppo A9 2020 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 14,990

Related Stories

Apple Warns Retailers About Shortage in Replacement iPhone Units: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 With 90Hz Display, 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  2. Realme Band Arrives in India With Cricket Mode, Heart Rate Monitoring
  3. Realme 6 Review
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  5. Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  7. How to Enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android and iPhone
  8. Realme 6 Price, Sale Date Tipped Hours Before Official Launch
  9. Realme 5i Gets a 128GB Storage Variant in India: What You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. China's Uighurs Trapped in Factory Toiling for Tech Titans Like Apple, Lenovo
  2. Google Assistant for Android Can Now Read Entire Webpages Aloud to You
  3. Coronavirus Controls Increase Surveillance 'Danger'
  4. India May Airlift Components From China to Help Local Tech Industry Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  5. Apple Warns Retailers About Shortage in Replacement iPhone Units: Report
  6. Oppo A9 2020 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 14,990
  7. Lenovo's Legion Gaming Phone to Come With 'Disruptive' Cooling System
  8. Realme 6 Pro Price in India Starts at Rs. 16,999, Realme 6 Price Begins at Rs. 12,999: Event Highlights
  9. Google Pixel Phones Start Getting the ‘Feature Drop’ Update With New Features, Improvements
  10. Realme Smart TVs to Launch First in India, CEO Madhav Sheth Teases Imminent Arrival
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.