Technology News
loading

iPhone User Posts Photo of 'Magnetic Sand' Stuck on It: Here's What Actually Happened

A Reddit post showed an image of the phone covered in debris arranged around the magnetic parts of the device

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 18 May 2021 13:39 IST
iPhone User Posts Photo of 'Magnetic Sand' Stuck on It: Here's What Actually Happened

Photo Credit: Reddit/ u/bopete1313

The user shared a photo of his sand-covered iPhone

Highlights
  • iPhone's MagSafe comprises several magnets
  • These magnets attracted the iron in the sand
  • Tahoe City doesn't actually have a beach with magnetic sand

Is the sand in Tahoe City, California, US magnetic? Well, that's what an iPhone user thought recently. In a post on Reddit, user bopete1313 shared a photo of his iPhone's back covered in ferrous debris. The picture shows the ferrous neatly arranged around the camera, speakers, and MagSafe ring, while the rest of the phone was clean. He wrote in the caption, “The sand in Tahoe is magnetic and stuck to my phone.” However, oblivious to the user, the MagSafe charging system comprises a lot of magnets.

What the user failed to realise was that the MagSafe technology separated the iron from the sand, making it appear that the sand had magnetic properties. Apart from MagSafe, the rest of the iPhone is also full of magnets — between the speakers and image stabilisers in the cameras.

Responding to the post, another user Mixedbysaint said that particles the magnet attracted were ferrous, adding the sand wasn't "magnetic." "If the sand itself was magnetic, it would cling on more than just that magnetic material under the iPhone," the user said.

K1NG_itai, another user, went on to claim that iPhone users should say "goodbye" to the "speakers."

Another user, MoFauxTofu, said that things that are magnetic are also highly conductive. "You don't want any sand in your phone, but you really don't want this sand in your phone," the user wrote.

"It's not magnetic. I grew up spending weekends in Tahoe. The phone is magnetic and attracts iron shavings," wrote another user, bumbletowne.

And finally, a user asked what the ring around which the ferrous was arranged called.

"Is there a permanent magnet in the wireless charging hardware?" asked BreckSkunk.

"Yes, it's part of the MagSafe charging system," replied a user, ColgateSensifoam.

While the image looked interesting and even made the owner of the phone believe that he had made a startling discovery, a report by AppleInsider said that regular exposure to sand would damage the glass on the back of the device, scratch the display and even damage the camera lenses.

The report also advises against trying this at home, adding that if an iPhone user is ever around sand — at the beach or desert — it should be ensured that the phone's ports are covered well.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iPhone 12, MagSafe, Apple MagSafe, Magnets
Xiaomi Extends Warranty in India by 2 Months for Those Ending in May, June Amidst COVID-19 Lockdowns
Google News Showcase Launched in India With 30 Publishers Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Related Stories

iPhone User Posts Photo of 'Magnetic Sand' Stuck on It: Here's What Actually Happened
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon miniTV In-App Video Streaming Platform Launched in India
  2. Pune Boy Creates Stunning Image of Moon From 55,000 Images: See Here
  3. PUBG Mobile’s India Avatar Battlegrounds Kicks Off Pre-Registrations
  4. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  5. The PlayStation 5 India Restocks Have Come and Gone
  6. Realme Narzo 30 to Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  7. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  8. How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  9. NASA Exercise Finds No Tech Available to Stop an Asteroid Collision With Earth
  10. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, HomePod, and HomePod mini Can’t Play Lossless Audio via Apple Music: Report
  2. iPhone User Posts Photo of 'Magnetic Sand' Stuck on It: Here's What Actually Happened
  3. Google News Showcase Launched in India With 30 Publishers Amidst COVID-19 Crisis
  4. Xiaomi Extends Warranty in India by 2 Months for Those Ending in May, June Amidst COVID-19 Lockdowns
  5. Microsoft Teams Gets Personal Features to Let Friends, Families Stay Connected Virtually
  6. Airtel Rs. 49 Recharge for Free, Double Benefits With Rs. 79 Plan Amid COVID-19 Lockdowns
  7. Amazon Said to Be in Talks to Buy MGM for $9 Billion: Report
  8. Tesla’s Self-Driving Claims Being Reviewed Over False Promotions by California Regulator
  9. Snap to Cut Emissions, Achieves Carbon Neutrality in New Climate Strategy
  10. Apple's App Store Chief Kicks Off iPhone Maker's Defence at Epic Games Trial
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com